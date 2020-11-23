{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Biden’s likely policy on China trade and EU’s plan to cut US defense leash

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 23rd
Joe Biden AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File
Joe Biden
© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: How Biden might handle trade conflict with China

Joe Biden, the presumptive presidential winner, said that he was going not to punish China for its behavior but rather force it to play by the rules. According to him, there are red lines that the Chinese should not cross. This is where Washington will act together with the rest of the world, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Experts believe that Biden will try to preserve the trade deal with China, but will not make concessions on Taiwan and the South China Sea.

At the same time, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch, released a majority report entitled: "The United States and Europe: A Concrete Agenda for Transatlantic Cooperation on China". According to the document, the US and Europe increasingly agree that China is challenging them in the areas of politics, economics and security.

Chief Researcher at the Institute for the United States and Canada at the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Batyuk told the newspaper, "Biden will try to avoid a new trade war with China, as this is damaging not only to China, but to the United States itself. But he has repeatedly said that China is America's main competitor, and very serious political and economic contradictions remain between the two powers.

Read also
Biden says lawsuit against US administration for refusing to concede possible

The Americans are very concerned about China's economic expansion, not only in the United States, but throughout the world in general. They are worried about the military and political situation in the South China Sea. These disagreements will not vanish upon the change of administration. Yet, the style of relations may change."

As for the red lines mentioned by Biden, "China has territorial conflicts with many countries, including Japan and India. Washington uses these contradictions in order to build something similar to a buffer zone around China," Batyuk concluded.

Beijing nevertheless hopes that Biden's arrival will mean a breakthrough in bilateral relations and the restoration of high-level communications, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. However, US experts believe that calls for establishing softer and positive relations, heard from China will lead Washington into a trap. Submission could be the price of easing tensions.

 

Kommersant: Belarusians turning away from Russia

In November, the number of supporters of an alliance with Russia in Belarus decreased by 11% compared to September this year. This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Belarusian Analytical Workshop in early November. Head of the Workshop, Doctor of Sociological Sciences Andrey Vardomatsky told Kommersant, that a new trend could be forming, which could cause geopolitical tension in relations with Russia later on.

The study revealed significant changes compared to the previous survey in September 2020. In November, 40% of the respondents supported the alliance with Russia, while in September that figure was 51.6%. The pro-European orientation, on the contrary, demonstrated an increase: 33% in November against 26.7% in September.

Read also
Belarus’ foreign policy to be focused on Russia - top diplomat

Vardomatsky explains that the most recent changes in geopolitical preferences may be due to Moscow's support of Alexander Lukashenko having dawned on the public. "The protesters did not immediately perceive these steps as significant events, since was there was another motivation - the coronavirus outbreak, police brutality and so on," the expert said.

The question, according Vardomatsky, is whether the survey illustrates the beginning of a trend. The sociologist recalls that for the entire period of the Belarusian protest, geopolitics was completely absent, but now there may be a turning point. "If the geopolitical component is included in the motivational structure of the Belarusian protest, in the future it may cause geopolitical tension in relations with Russia," the expert concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU attempts to break loose from the US in the field of defense

The intelligence services of EU countries have begun to hammer out a document on the assessment of security threats to the European Union, known as the "Strategic Compass". It is part of the second phase of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) program, a component of the EU’s security policy that is working on why the European Union needs defense structures, different from those that already exist within NATO, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. According to the newspaper, the necessity to develop this type of a document has long been recognized in the EU’s expert circles. Tensions between NATO allies in assessing the threats the alliance must confront have become all too evident in recent years.

Eastern European NATO members insisted that the Kremlin should be considered the key threat. However, not all EU countries agreed with this. Now there are far more contradictions within NATO. Among those that stand out are the Trump administration's focus on trade war China, a position generally not shared by most EU countries.

Leading researcher at the Institute of Europe at the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Fedorov told the newspaper that a single European military structure capable of replacing NATO would not be created in the foreseeable future. "Yes, there is an unpleasant aftertaste of Trump's policies in the EU and a desire to distance itself from the United States. But there are also close defense ties with the US, stretched out over many years," the expert noted. These ties have been proven to be stronger than the integration efforts in the field of defense, he concluded.

 

RBC: Russia embarks on reforming major development institutions

The Russian government has approved the concept of restructuring developmental institutions, in accordance with which a single development institution will be created in Russia on the basis of the state corporation VEB.RF. In addition, the reform involves uniting institutions with similar activities and preserving institutions with special goals, RBC wrote citing two sources close to the government and a source in one of the institutions in question.

"The goal of the reform is to create unified mechanisms for managing institutions, and to eliminate the overlap of their functions with government authorities and commercial enterprises, and also link the goals of the institutions with the goals of Russia's national development," one of the sources told the newspaper.

According to a source close to the government, control over the following eight development institutions will be transferred to VEB.RF: the SME Corporation, the Russian Export Center (REC), the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), the Industrial Development Fund, the Foundation for Assistance to the Development of Small Forms of Enterprises in the Scientific and Technical Sphere (Bortnik Foundation), Skolkovo, as well as Rusnano, and the Fund for Infrastructure and Educational Programs. In addition, VEB.RF will also shoulder some functions of development institutions.

RBC reported that three Far Eastern development institutions will be liquidated. They are the Agency for Human Capital Development in the Far East and the Arctic (ARCHK), the Far East and Arctic Development Fund, and the Far East Investment and Export Agency. All functions of these institutions, except the state policy on attracting labor resources and investments in the Arctic and the Far East, will be also transferred to VEB.RF.

 

Vedomosti: Roughly 30% of Russians still want to become entrepreneurs, despite Covid-linked economic crisis

Almost every third Russian (29%) is ready to give entrepreneurship a try, although only 7% of those surveyed are going to start their own business in the next three years, according to the results of a joint study by the Ministry of Economic Development and the NAFI Analytical Center. Against the coronavirus crisis, the share of Russians who have a positive attitude towards entrepreneurship rose to 80% against 77% last year, Vedomosti writes. The authors of the study associate such results with state support measures.

Read also
Creating a nest egg: a third of Russians put money away during pandemic, poll reveals

However, 28% of the respondents consider the state support measures to be insufficient, pointing to it as the main reason that is preventing them from starting their own business. The second most important obstacle is the lack of initial capital (19%), and the third was red tape (14%).

Elena Kiseleva, a member of the Delovaya Rossiya coordinating council, recalled that despite the seeming ease of starting a business, the macroeconomic conditions for entrepreneurship are not the most favorable right now. "In this situation, proper education is necessary for a qualitative calculation of risks and opportunities," she told Vedomosti, noting "therefore, within the framework of SME development, it would be advisable to organize educational programs for entrepreneurs."

President of Opora Russia Alexander Kalinin is convinced that the positive rise in the number of Russians willing to become entrepreneurs is the result of a social campaign to popularize entrepreneurship in the country. "This is not only about reducing pressure on business or simplifying access to loans, but also about changing the image of entrepreneurs in society. We already see certain results: training centers for business development are opening, and numerous free educational programs have been created for beginners," Kalinin told Vedomosti.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Pompeo’s surprise Tbilisi tour and Russia’s revenge against Silicon Valley
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 20
Read more
Russian Defense Minister arrives in Yerevan as part of a interdepartmental delegation
The members of the interdepartmental delegation will meet on Saturday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Read more
Putin warns against hampering implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the meeting about attempts to protract the implementation the agreements committed to paper in the joint statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Read more
Putin says it’s early to congratulate US election winner as legal issues not sorted out
Russia ready to work with any US president, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Russia’s preventive immunization strategy has all key priorities - WHO representative
According to the WHO representative, it is planned to tell the WHO’s European office about Russia’s national strategy
Read more
Russian Tour Operators’ Union confirms tourist death in Kenya
The man who shot dead the Russian tourist was detained
Read more
Putin says US electoral system has problems
It’s up to Washington to change the old scheme, Russian President added
Read more
German Business Association calls on US to lift sanctions against Nord Stream 2
The newspaper cites the letter OAOEV sent to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and number of influential members of the US Democratic Party
Read more
Russia to seek firm guarantees that parties to Open Skies Treaty meet their commitments
Russian diplomats said the US withdrawal from the treaty did not increase security of the US and its allies
Read more
Russian Antarctic station rattled by 6.0 magnitude earthquake
The epicenter is located at a distance of 40-50 km southeast of the station in the Bransfield Strait at depths in the earth’s crust from 1.5 to 10 km
Read more
Air leakage from Russian module of ISS remains
On Tuesday, the crew placed a new patch over the crack
Read more
Power plant in Russia's Vladivostok halts operation due to snow cyclone
Over 90,000 residents of the city are left without electricity
Read more
Azerbaijani, French top diplomats held talks on Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
The sides exchanged their views on the latest situation in the region, the implementation of the trilateral statement of 9 November, various issues stemming from the agreement, as well as humanitarian issues
Read more
Lukashenko warns about US intelligence centers outside Warsaw, Kiev
The Belarusian president added that using the Internet and cutting-edge technology, the US agents "rock the entire planet"
Read more
Armenia felt Russia's support during the war in Karabakh, Pashinyan says
Armenian Prime Minister expressed confidence that in the near future, ties between Armenia and Russia will deepen
Read more
Russia's entire population to encounter coronavirus, doctor says
To date, 2,039,926 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,551,414 patients having recovered from the disease
Read more
US deployed strategic bombers to Middle East - US Central Command
The number of bombers deployed to the region was not specified
Read more
Some European countries have weakened immunity to Nazism, says top Russian diplomat
The foreign minister emphasized that Moscow will continue to oppose any attempts to falsify history, glorify the Nazi criminals and their accomplices and revise the internationally recognized results of the Second World War
Read more
Moscow deplores US sanctions on 2 Russian firms allegedly helping North Korea
The Foreign Ministry noted that groundless restrictions against Russian companies are "an unsubstantiated discriminatory step by the American administration, which is apparently trying in such an awkward way to divert public attention from its own destructive behavior in the foreign policy arena"
Read more
Hainan's first business jet repair base begins operating
The industrial site belongs to the commercial carrier Deer Jet, a subsidiary of Hainan Airlines
Read more
Putin extends counter-sanctions until end of 2021
The government has been instructed to ensure the implementation of the decree and, if necessary, make proposals to change the period of validity of these counter-sanctions
Read more
Belarus’ foreign policy to be focused on Russia - top diplomat
However, Belarus is not going to refuse from other directions of cooperation, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said
Read more
Russian peacekeepers escort first Azerbaijani military convoy from Shusha
A convoy of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces consisted of three Kamaz trucks with personnel
Read more
Russia introduces travel ban for 25 UK citizens in response to London’s sanctions
Any unfriendly steps will not remain without an inevitable proportionate response, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia’s Embassy in US requires information about Mayfair Mall shooting in Wisconsin
Eight people were injured during the shooting at the shopping mall
Read more
Belarusian interior ministry confirms use of riot control tools against protesters
The number of participants in unauthorized rallies is gradually decreasing, Belarusian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said
Read more
Russia intends to prevent further bloodshed in Karabakh, Russian Defense Minister says
An intergovernmental delegation came with a big plan, Sergey Shoygu noted
Read more
Russia developing new weapon to replace Iskander tactical missile system
The Iskander-M is unique and its upgraded potential "has been tapped by less than a half," Russia’s Missile Forces and Artillery chief stressed
Read more
Plans to improve relations with Armenia may create new situation - Azerbaijani president
"Everyone will benefit from it, including people living in the region and our neighbors, and the entire world will be safer," Aliyev emphasized
Read more
Defense firm delivers Ratnik combat outfits to Russian troops ahead of schedule
The arrival of about 18,000 outfits was not stalled by the pandemic and the restrictions imposed
Read more
Russia's Sputnik V anti-COVID vaccine to be priced much lower than Pfizer’s and Moderna’s
The price of the Russian vaccine will be made public next week
Read more
US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty comes into force on Sunday
Joseph Biden called Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Treaty short-sighted, noting that it would increase tensions between the West and Russia
Read more
Russian lawmaker calls on NATO signatories to Open Skies Treaty not to share data with US
Leonid Slutsky slammed the United Nations withdrawal from the Treaty as a "lopsided game"
Read more
Russia’s top brass creates secure cyberspace for information exchange
The inter-agency communication system has withstood the test of the 2020 events and progressed further, the defense minister stressed
Read more
Russian border guards to move reinforcements to Armenia-Azerbaijan border, says FSB chief
He added that the Azerbaijani side had been notified of the measure and the required cooperation with partners had been arranged for
Read more
Press review: Russia’s humanitarian response in Karabakh and is the dollar doomed in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 19
Read more
Russian Navy boosts advanced warships’ share in 2020 by a third
In all, 35 submarines and surface ships were laid down, floated out and accepted for service in the Navy this year, according to the top brass
Read more
Dodon dubs Sandu’s statement on Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria as mistake
Dodon voiced regret that Sandu reneged on her pre-election pledge to cooperate with Russia
Read more
US officially confirms it is no longer party to Open Skies Treaty
According to O’Brien, the Treaty on Open Skies is one of the "outdated treaties and agreements"
Read more
Armenia confirms course towards deepening strategic relations with Russia, Lavrov says
Pashinyan, Sargsyan confirm their commitment to agreements on Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
PlayStation’s Jim Ryan: ‘I wouldn’t recommend another console launch amid a pandemic’
"Absolutely everything is sold. And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that"
Read more
Lavrov says US, France nursing ‘wounded pride’ over Moscow-brokered Karabakh peace deal
It was "unethical" to promote claims in the situation when every minute could mean somebody’s life, Russia's top diplomat said
Read more
Pandemic triggers systemic economic crisis, unprecedented since Great Depression - Putin
Moscow ready to provide vaccines to countries in need, said the Russian president
Read more
Azerbaijani president describes situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as ‘promising’
According to Ilham Aliyev, the trilateral statement is an important step aimed at establishing a lasting and durable peace in the region
Read more
Trump believes he has enough data on fraudulent votes to change election results
The investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, he noted
Read more
Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard docks with ISS
The manned spacecraft’s docking with the ISS is performed in an automatic mode
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Press review: Pompeo’s surprise Tbilisi tour and Russia’s revenge against Silicon Valley
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 20
Read more
Azerbaijan, Armenia have the right to choose foreign policy partners, Lavrov says
According to the Russian top diplomat, "the art of politics is to take all factors that impact the situation in a region into account when promoting various initiatives"
Read more
Karabakh conflict about to become a bygone, Azerbaijan’s president says
Aliyev said that Baku managed to achieve its aims on the battlefield and on the political scene
Read more