Belarus’ foreign policy to be focused on Russia - top diplomat

MINSK, November 22. /TASS/. Belarus’ foreign policy will be basically focused on Russia but the country will not drop the policy of multi-vector approach, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said on Sunday.

"We have always said that Russia is our major strategic ally and key partner and whether we like it or not, the key vector of our cooperation will be geared in this direction," he said in an interview with the Belarus-1 television channel.

However, in his words, Belarus is not going to refuse from other directions of cooperation. "Since more than 50% of Belarusian exports go to the European Union and other foreign countries," he explained.

The minister noted that all world nations are trying to pursue a multi-vector policy and such small countries as Belarus, which cannot boast a serious economic potential, simply must conduct such policies. "It is wrong to chide Belarus for its seeking to pursue a multi-vector policy," Makey stressed. "It is a matter of Belarus’ survival as a state."

However, according to the Belarusian top diplomat, it doesn’t mean the country "will be friends with everyone to the same extent." "The balance of power changes and Belarus must take into account the way other partners are treating it," he stressed.