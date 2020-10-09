{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: EU itching to punish Russia over Navalny and Moscow seeks peacemaker role

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 9
© EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU sets sights on punishing Kremlin for alleged poisoning of Navalny

Read also
Aides who accompanied Navalny in Tomsk have many questions to answer — investigation

Moscow has been given its last opportunity to punish those responsible for the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny. Otherwise, sanctions will follow from the European Union, according to the statements made by representatives of leading EU countries. Following the conclusions of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that Navalny had been poisoned with a substance similar to Novichok, sanctions were announced by the several chief diplomats from European states, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. They expect clear explanations from Moscow as to the reasons for and who poisoned the Russian opposition figure.

Until recently, Berlin did not directly accuse the Kremlin of being possibly invovled in the Navalny ‘poisoning’ and only called for an active investigation. However, now German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian are calling for more sanctions against Russia in a joint communique. The authors of the document, released on Wednesday, believe that with insufficient efforts from Moscow in the investigation, it is obvious that the Kremlin itself may be involved in the poisoning of Navalny, the newspaper writes.

What exactly will come under the EU sanctions has not yet been determined. Judging by the tone of the French-German statement, the Europeans are still hoping for a compromise with Moscow. However, so far Russia's reaction is tough and unambiguous, the newspaper writes. It leaves no doubt that Moscow will not comply with the EU’s conditions. In a commentary posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, its spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Germany and France, instead of cooperating, shifted to threats and blackmail attempts.

All leading EU countries are in favor of sanctions, if there are opponents, they are silent, the newspaper writes. "This is already a defined line in relation to the country. It has formed, then in this case it cannot be changed," chief researcher at the RAS’ Institute of Europe, Vladimir Schweitzer, told the newspaper.

The "Russian question" will be discussed at a mid-October EU summit. Perhaps, these sanctions will be a new milestone in Russian-EU ties, since Moscow will be punished for the first time for what happened to its citizen on Russian soil.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moscow pursues peacemaker role in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Read also
Several journalists wounded in Shushi shelling in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic denied reports from some Yerevan-based media outlets on October 8 about a ceasefire agreement in the zone of the Karabakh conflict. All day the parties to the conflict continued their armed aggression against each other, even striking civilian targets. Meanwhile, Russia is seeking to mediate the conflict. The Kremlin is in talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan to organize a meeting of the two countries’ foreign ministers in Moscow, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Information about the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh appeared simultaneously in several media outlets, citing an anonymous source close to the Armenian government. Experts suggest carefully examining how the information about the upcoming truce appeared in the media. According to independent journalist David Petrosyan, a subversive plot was thwarted in Karabakh just a few days ago. Some people were trying to convince Armenian soldiers at the frontline that the fighting was futile. "At the moment, various versions are being considered, including a political hit job," Petrosyan told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Nagorno-Karabakh is dominating the global agenda for various reasons, the newspaper writes. Thus, on Thursday at a meeting of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors' General of CIS Members, Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov emphasized that terrorist fighters should not be allowed to enter the conflict. "The primary goal is to protect people and ensure their right to a dignified, safe, and peaceful life, including suppressing any attempts by mercenaries and terrorists, and those who profit from illegal arms trafficking and who finance terrorist acts to enter the territory of conflict," Krasnov said.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is in talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan to organize a meeting between the Armenian and Azeri top diplomats in Moscow. "We have suggested Moscow as a platform to organize a meeting between the heads of the foreign ministries of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," she said, noting that Moscow continues to work on active mediation efforts aimed at an immediate cessation of the hostilities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

Izvestia: Kyrgyz opposition rift deepening

Read also
Kyrgyz president says ready to step down when law and order restored

The divide among the opposition in Kyrgyzstan continues. Two alternative coordination councils have been created in the Central Asian country, and there are already five candidates for the post of prime minister. However, looting on the streets has noticeably subsided and the situation is returning to its usual course, residents of Bishkek told Izvestia. Experts interviewed by the newspaper believe that Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov will not leave the country. He is waiting for the situation to stabilize in order to come to an agreement with the opposition.

As Kyrgyzstan enters the fourth day of protests, there are five candidates who are already running for the post of prime minister, some of them demand the president's resignation, while rallies in support of the current head of state are taking place in the south. Only the parliament can return the situation to legitimacy, but the lawmakers have been unable to collect a quorum for three days, Izvestia writes.

On October 8, the Security Council of the republic announced that it did not know about the whereabouts of the country's president Sooronbay Jeenbekov, later his press secretary said that Jeenbekov was still in the capital. Russia has not received an asylum application from the Kyrgyz president, but if it does, it is ready to consider it, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Relations with Compatriots and Eurasian Integration Leonid Kalashnikov told Izvestia. He also stressed that Moscow is warning third countries against interfering in the internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan. He stressed the political crisis there must be resolved by Kyrgyz citizens, without any outside assistance.

According to political scientist Vladimir Evseev, Jeenbekov is unlikely to leave the country in the near future. Most likely, the president will wait until the situation calms down in order to reach an agreement later. "The current protest in Bishkek is not directed against the president, the main demands were re-elections to parliament, and this demand has already been met. I think Jeenbekov will be able to reach a compromise with the leaders of the parties," the expert told Izvestia.

Meanwhile, senior researcher at the IMEMO Center for Post-Soviet Studies Stanislav Pritchin believes that Jeenbekov is no longer actually acting like the president. According to the expert, he is mostly like a number two in line, with statements like "I am waiting for proposals from the opposition," instead of trying to put things in order and take responsibility for what is happening in the country.

 

Vedomosti: OPEC sees no alternative to oil for next 25 years

Read also
OPEC ready to regulate global oil market for another 60 years, says Secretary General

Oil will remain the dominant source of energy in the world until 2045, maintaining its share in the global energy balance at about 30%, according to OPEC's annual World Oil Outlook 2020. Thus, in the long term, OPEC continues to adhere to conservative views on the future of the energy sector. In general, fossil fuels - oil, gas and coal - together account for 72.5% of the world's energy balance, the organization reported. However, experts interviewed by Vedomosti, argue that the cost of implementing renewable energy sources is decreasing and its share in the global energy balance will only grow.

Analyzing these forecasts, one should take into account the fact that they are presented by OPEC, an organization whose activities are related to oil, research director at Vygon Consulting Maria Belova told Vedomosti. The baseline scenarios of most of the current projections (from the IEA and the World Energy Council) assume oil will be the main source of energy until 2035, while OPEC is forecasting until 2045, she added. Belova noted that the change in the structure of the global fuel and energy balance is taking place slowly. 25 years ago, the share of oil was 39% against the current 33%, and gas - 21% against 24%.

The main problem in developing renewable sources was the cost of technologies, but it is gradually decreasing, Dmitry Stapran, director of consulting services to energy companies at PwC in Russia told the newspaper. According to him, from 2010 to 2019, the cost of building wind farms has decreased by 30-40%, and solar by about 80%. Another problem is the instability of power generation, the analyst added. According to him, it can be solved at the expense of energy storage devices, whose cost is also dropping every year. One way or another, renewable sources already occupy up to 25% of the energy balances in Germany, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and this share will grow, Stapran forecasted.

 

Izvestia: Russia plans to launch biometric payments in shops and cafes by late 2020

Read also
Up to 40% of restaurants and hotels in Moscow may go to new owners due to coronavirus

Payment in stores and cafes using face and voice biometrics is getting set for a launch. Legislation on expanding the possibilities of using biometrics, is scheduled to be adopted by the end of 2020, Head of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Anatoly Aksakov told Izvestia. This will enable banks to commercialize "face pay" in shops and cafes. At the moment, the pilot project was launched by VTB in major local hypermarket chains using the unified biometric system. Rostelecom, the system’s operator, announced the testing of the technology with manufacturers of vending machines. Although the system will increase the speed of service and convenience, the risks of fraud and data leaks alienate customers, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia.

"Amendments to the law, which increase the number of spheres of application of biometrics and clarify the requirements for data security, are highly likely to be adopted by the end of 2020," Aksakov told the newspaper.

According to Izvestia, the bill was approved in July 2019 in the first reading, but at the time its consideration was suspended. Today, facial images and voice recordings from the state unified biometric system can be used only for remotely opening deposits, and widening the capabilities of this system is planned immediately after the adoption of the law. Rostelecom, the system’s operator, also expects the bill to be adopted by the end of 2020, the company told the newspaper.

However, commentators interviewed by the newspaper believe that although the service will increase the speed and convenience of service, the risks of fraud and data leaks will still scare off customers. Biometric technologies carry dangers like data leakage and fraud, manager of the financial institutions group at Deloitte Natalya Tabolina told Izvestia.

Pilot projects on biometric acquiring are already being prepared by Lenta hypermarkets, the Coffee Bean coffee shop chain, X5 Retail Group, and VTB. The newspaper noted that biometric payments could reduce the time at the checkout from 20 to 5 seconds.

 

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Moscow won’t intervene in Kyrgyzstan and Democrats eye sanctions on Baku
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 8
Read more
Excessive concentrations of three substances found in Kamchatka water samples
Excess values of phosphate ion, total iron and total phenol were registered, according to the watchdog
Read more
Russia’s airbase in Kyrgyzstan put on high alert amid escalation in republic
The airbase units are now preparing for a final combat readiness check for the 2020 training year that will be conducted by a commission of the Central Military District in accordance with the plan, the press office of the Central Military District specified
Read more
Russian military refute reports about police mission blocked in Syria
A number of media outlets reported earlier that Turkish troops had blocked Russian servicemen in Syria;s Idlib
Read more
Russia issues arrest warrant against Belarus’s ex-presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya
Meanwhile, a source in Russian law enforcement told TASS that the arrest warrant had been initially issued in Belarus, but it also extends to Russia, due to bilateral agreement between the two nations
Read more
Press review: Kyrgyzstan rocked by election unrest and Turkey raising stakes in Caucasus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 7
Read more
Sanya's hotel reservation rates reach 85.88% during the 'golden week' in China
By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan
Read more
Gold refining plant seized in Kyrgyzstan
Read more
Aides who accompanied Navalny in Tomsk have many questions to answer — investigation
According to the deputy director of the Investigative Department, the blogger's team refuse to testify
Read more
Russian military serviceman detained for transferring classified data to Estonia
The penalty for high treason is imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years
Read more
Russian government to allocate $64.5 mln for water supply of Crimea
Crimea began to experience water shortages in April 2014, when Ukraine cut it off water supply from the Dnieper River, which had provided 90% of the peninsula's needs
Read more
Putin hails Tsirkon hypersonic missile’s successful test as major event for Russia
Equipping Russian Armed Forces with advanced weapons systems, which have no rivals in the world, ensures the state’s defense capacity for many years to come, Putin said
Read more
Martial law descends on Armenia: Yerevan collects aid, recruits volunteers
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub passes next stage of trials in White Sea
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan’s deployment at sea lasted over two weeks
Read more
US wants agreements with Russia to cover all nuclear warheads - Department of State
Read more
Russia tries to prevent US from obtaining coronavirus vaccine — US intelligence official
The US official presented no evidence to support his claims
Read more
Baku accuses Armenia of rocket attack on vicinity of important oil pipeline
The Defense Ministry of Armenia rejected the accusations
Read more
Work on Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile continued for over 30 years — designer
The weapon was developed in response to the US Strategic Defense Initiative
Read more
Russia to launch first reusable rocket with payload in 2026
Roscosmos and the Progress Space Rocket Center signed a contract on Monday on the conceptual designing of the Amur-SPG space rocket center for a new Amur reusable methane-fueled rocket
Read more
Azerbaijan poised to restore its territorial integrity — ambassador to Russia
According to the diplomat, 27 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 141 injured as a result of the ongoing hostilities
Read more
Russian MiG-31 fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in drills over Kamchatka
Under the drills’ scenario, a MiG-31 fighter simulated intrusion into Russia’s airspace after gaining a supersonic speed at an altitude of about 20,000 meters
Read more
Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln
The five European companies cooperating with the Russian gas major faced a fine of $100 mln, according to the UOKiK head
Read more
Press review: Azeri-Armenian conflict rages on and Lukashenko hits back hard at EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 5th
Read more
Sanya airport's passenger traffic can reach 10 mln in 2020
Read more
SpaceX founder Musk backs Russian space agency’s plan to develop reusable rocket
Russia should really aim for a fully reusable rocket by 2026 when the Amur’s first launch is scheduled, Musk stressed
Read more
Munitions explode at military base near Ryazan in central Russia after fire
According to an emergency service source, the fire continues to spread because of wind gusts and the shells are exploding nearly every ten seconds
Read more
Russia, Egypt to hold joint naval drills in Black Sea this year
The drills aim to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the Egyptian and Russian Navies
Read more
Russia to hold three more test launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missile by year-end
The three launches will involve real strike at sea or land targets, including those imitating aircraft carriers
Read more
Press review: Moscow won’t intervene in Kyrgyzstan and Democrats eye sanctions on Baku
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 8
Read more
Putin says US harbors ‘bipartisan consensus’ to contain Russia
The Russian president said that the intentions voiced earlier by US President Donald Trump were definitely not implemented in full
Read more
OPCW experts confirm toxic substances in Navalny’s blood
Read more
Russia has security obligations to Armenia, not Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, reports of hostilities on Armenian territory have not been confirmed
Read more
Putin invites Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers to Moscow for talks
Russia calls for a ceasefire, so that sides can swap dead bodies and prisoners
Read more
Putin reveals he likes many left-wing values
The president recalled that he was a member of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union for almost 20 years
Read more
Potential Nord Stream 2 pipelayer stopped off the coast of Kaliningrad region
The current status is limited maneuverability
Read more
Yerevan reports wide-scale Azerbaijani offensive in southern Nagorno-Karabakh
Large amounts of military equipment, including tanks and artillery, have been involved, according to the Armenian top brass
Read more
Diplomat castigates German, French top diplomats’ call for sanctions against Russia
The diplomat spotlighted the fact that all of the inquiries by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office within the framework of the European Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters have been brushed aside
Read more
Gazprom itself will take counter-actions after Poland fined company — Kremlin
Speaking about how Warsaw's step might affect the state of Russian-Polish relations, the spokesman noted that they can hardly be called thriving and thus there is hardly something that could spoil them even more
Read more
Putin celebrates 68th birthday
The Russian president has already received congratulations from his foreign counterparts
Read more
Russian Navy frigate successfully test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile
The missile flew to a range of 450 km, climbing to a maximum altitude of 28 km
Read more
Space station’s orbit lowered before launch of Soyuz manned spacecraft
A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft is scheduled to blast off from Site No. 31 of the Baikonur spaceport on October 14 to deliver the next expedition to the ISS
Read more
Restrictions in Russia for COVID-19 prevention insufficient, expert says
Maybe one should start with the educational campaigns, the expert said
Read more
Russia has no need to explain itself to anyone over Navalny incident - diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin stressed that Russia does not owe anything to anybody
Read more
Using ‘Russia’ card to bait Trump plays into Moscow’s hands — Putin
The Russian president stated that Russia is willing to work with any US president who will be elected by US citizens
Read more
US could be destabilized following elections, says Russian intelligence chief
The 2020 United States elections are scheduled for November 3
Read more
There were no toxic substances in Navalny’s body when he was in Russia — intel chief
The director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service dismissed remarks by blogger Alexey Navalny that he was allegedly poisoned by the Russian special services as Russophobic propaganda
Read more
Poland's fines for Nord Stream 2 will affect neither project nor partners, analysts say
In May 2018, Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) initiated an investigation into Gazprom and five of its financial partners in Nord Stream 2 - OMV, Wintershall, Shell, Uniper and Engie
Read more
TASS exclusive interview with Putin closely studied in all capitals, says Kremlin
There have been quite a few foreign comments on Putin’s statements in the TASS special project, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Armenia to hail any idea that will bring about ceasefire — President Sarkisyan
The leader stressed that the Minsk Group co-chair countries had major influence on the negotiating process
Read more
Putin meets with Ukrainian opposition politician Medvedchuk in Novo-Ogaryovo
The conversation took place live
Read more
Putin believes he did not change a lot during his years in office
The Russian leader lamented that his presidential duties have an impact on his relations with the people that are close to him
Read more