{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin’s take on COVID-19 scenarios and Gazprom Neft’s praise for new oil cut

Top stores in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 14
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

 

Izvestia: Putin stresses need to brace for different COVID-19 scenarios

The coming weeks will be decisive in Russia’s battle against the novel coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin said at a video conference dedicated to the epidemiological situation in the country. He also said that all potential scenarios had to be taken into consideration, Izvestia writes.

The head of state did not rule out that specialists from the Russian Ministry of Defense would be involved in efforts to combat the epidemic.

It is essential to strengthen social support to all groups of medical staff, member of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Viktor Zubarev told the paper. "Doctors are currently at the forefront, they live and work in hospitals round the clock. The benefits that are envisaged should also be applicable to resident physicians, postgraduates and medical students involved in the fight against coronavirus," he said. He was also certain that the assistance should be not just material, stressing that doctors need psychological support as well.

Read also
Putin: coronavirus situation in Russia not changing for better

Evidently, the epidemic has not peaked yet, and no one can say for sure whether Russia will be able to avoid some other countries’ scenarios, Alexey Agranovsky, Professor of the Department of Virology at Moscow State University’s Faculty of Biology, explained to Izvestia.

If we observe a substantial reduction in the number of infections for at least 14 days, it will be possible to say that "we are not defeated in that battle," he noted. The expert is confident that this requires a responsible approach by all Russian citizens who must abide by the quarantine rules.

"One cannot rely on punitive measures only. On the contrary, they should not be so tough. Every citizen should comply with restrictions. Unfortunately, that’s very difficult. However, punitive measures will only compress a spring," he cautioned.

 

Kommersant: Gazprom Neft CEO lauds deal on cutting oil output

Given the substantial drop in demand for oil, the only effective strategy now is a controlled and coordinated decline in oil production, so the deal on reducing output was necessary, CEO of Russia’s oil major Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov told Kommersant.

"Today, the strategy of fighting for a share of the market makes no sense. It would be possible provided that the situation was stable. However, in my opinion, even then that strategy is controversial and is not optimal, if you set the goal for long-term revenue maximization," he stressed.

If the accord had not been inked, that would not have been a disastrous scenario for Russia’s oil industry, Dyukov went on to say. "We have a sufficient margin of safety. Of course, together with Middle Eastern producers, we would have been compelled to cut output due to falling demand and the lack of storage facilities, but still, we would have gone through that crisis at a lower cost than other producers," he pointed out.

Read also
OPEC+ agree to cut daily production by 9.7 mln barrels

When asked to comment on remarks by LUKOIL co-owner Leonid Fedun who compared the deal with the Brest peace treaty, which Russia signed in 1918 on humiliating terms, Dykov stressed that "there is nothing derogatory about it." "The proportion of the physical reduction in production, which Russia accounts for in the new OPEC+ agreement, is about 18% at the first stage. That corresponds to the quota that our country had as part of the deal in 2016-2018. This time, in addition to OPEC+, the reduction will be backed by others producers, such as the United States, Brazil and Norway. Given these countries’ output cuts, Russia’s share will be less than 15%," he said.

One should not expect oil prices to start growing rapidly now that the deal has been reached, Dyukov warned. "We rely on the premise that the second quarter will be the most difficult, but we hope that the removal of quarantines and the resumption of business operations will begin in the summer, so the demand for oil could reach a level close to the pre-crisis one. In the event of such an optimistic scenario, the price could reach $40-45 per barrel by the end of the year, with further growth in 2021," he noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: China turns border with Russia into defense barrier against COVID-19

Most new coronavirus patients in mainland China are Chinese citizens who have arrived from Russia, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. China has succeeded in stopping the transmission of the virus domestically by and large. The authorities are gradually lifting restrictions on people’s movement in cities and between provinces. However, the biggest concern now is that a new wave of the epidemic could start because of imported cases. On Monday, Beijing reported 98 cases when Chinese citizens who returned to their native country tested positive for the virus.

According to Foreign Policy magazine, at the beginning of the epidemic, Russia barred Chinese nationals from entering the country, and now, on the contrary, China is fencing itself off from Russia. It alleged that there was the growing suspicion and hostility towards China among Russians, and the Chinese have about the same feelings towards Russians. Therefore, the partnership between Moscow and Beijing is fragile.

Meanwhile, Alexander Lomanov, Deputy Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told the paper that there were reports on Chinese social networks in February saying that Chinese tourists had been detained in the street for violating quarantine rules. "The media wrote about anti-Chinese sentiment in Russia. Now it’s clear that the Chinese decided to close that page. Interviews with Chinese students studying in Russia are published. They say that there is no discrimination whatsoever," he emphasized.

On the other hand, for China, its citizens abroad are a serious problem, be it in Russia or in the United States or in Europe, he went on to say. "It seems that the country’s prestige requires that they be repatriated. However, there are hundreds of thousands of such people. Their return will mean enormous pressure for the Chinese healthcare system," Lomanov concluded.

 

Kommersant: Russia considering new ambitious rail project

The Russian government has begun to consider a new major railway project, the Siberian Meridian, announced by President Vladimir Putin last year, Kommersant found out.

The project involves building a freight rail link between China and the Arctic sea ports on the Northern Sea Route by 2035, bypassing the Trans-Siberian Railway, and covers large areas of Siberia and the Arctic region.

Read also
Rail traffic between Russia and other countries suspended due to coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that plan while addressing the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in October 2019. The president explained at that time that the aim of the project was to connect the ports of the Northern Sea Route with the ports of the Pacific and Indian Oceans by means of traffic arteries. It will help reduce pressure on the Trans-Siberian Railway, provide the first clusters of the Angara-Yenisei macroregion with transport capacities, develop the Arctic transportation hub and passenger traffic, in particular, high-speed traffic between Yekaterinburg and Krasnoyarsk.

Under the current circumstances, the project does not seem feasible, the paper quotes Director General of Infoline Analytics Mikhail Burmistrov as saying. Russian Railways currently has an obvious focus of investment. Concerning the Trans-Siberian Railway, this is container transportation, and regarding the Baikal-Amur Railway it’s coal.

Now that the relevance of the Baikal-Amur Railway and the Trans-Siberian Railway has grown dramatically, investing in other global megaprojects seems to be inappropriate, he stressed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Remote work will not help avoid surge in unemployment in Russia

Russia’s unemployment rate could double at the end of this year, the number of unemployed people could range from 5 million to 25 million people, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. According to recent surveys, about one-third of enterprises have been able to switch to remote work. In other cases, self-isolation increases the risk of people’s dismissal or a reduction in their incomes.

Russia is by no means unique in that sense. Only 37% of jobs in the United States can be plausibly done at home, the National Bureau of Economic Research said.

Read also
One third of Russians prefer work at office to working from home, poll reveals

For its part, Russia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection pointed to the need for a balance of interests between employers and employees under the new circumstances. Minister Anton Kotyakov earlier said he was certain that some companies would use that form of work extensively in the future.

According to the information provided by Russia’s VEB development corporation, the overall unemployment rate in Russia may reach 7% by the end of 2020. The 2019 unemployment rate stood at 4.6%.

"The unemployment situation is extremely difficult at the moment. About 5 million people have actually lost their jobs by now, according to estimates by SuperJob specialists. If the restrictions are in effect for another month, their number will grow to 20-25 million," SuperJob spokesman Konstantin Tikhov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

"Rising unemployment has already become a reality, it will continue to grow as small and mid-sized enterprises close. Big businesses are cutting staff as well. Many workers have to switch to part-time work. Other steps aimed at reducing costs are being taken as well," Yelena Yakhontova, Professor at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), stressed to the paper.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Tags
ChinaOil & Gas
Press review: Russia embarks on biggest oil cut yet and Iran offers US coronavirus aid
Top stores in the Russian press on Monday, April 13
Read more
Russia’s state arms seller to supply assault boats to Sub-Saharan Africa
This is the first contract for the supply of Russian-made final naval products to Sub-Saharan Africa over the past 20 years
Read more
Pass system in Moscow and Moscow Region to go live from April 15
Passes will be required for everyone traveling by any kind of transport
Read more
Plans to seize territories of other planets harm international cooperation, says Roscosmos
US President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Monday to support commercial exploitation of resources on the moon and other celestial bodies, directing the US administration to resist any attempt to view outer space as the public domain of mankind
Read more
13 patients die of coronavirus in Moscow
One of those dead had received treatment in a private clinic
Read more
Press review: Russia embarks on biggest oil cut yet and Iran offers US coronavirus aid
Top stores in the Russian press on Monday, April 13
Read more
Coronavirus case tally in Russia surpasses 15,700
A total of 1,045 people have been discharged to date. The total death toll has hit 130
Read more
OPEC+ to continue talks on unfinished deal on Sunday evening
Sunday’s meeting will be co-chaired by the energy ministers of Russia and Saudi Arabia
Read more
Russian military doctors cure seven Italians from coronavirus in Bergamo
In addition to that, by Monday the Russian specialists disinfected 52 medical and recovery facilities in Italy
Read more
Russia notifies Luxembourg, Malta about dividend tax increase
Changes will not affect interest gains paid on Eurobond loans, bond loans of Russian companies and loans extended by foreign banks, according to Russia's Finance Ministry
Read more
Timeframe of new agreement on oil output may be reconsidered — Novak
The OPEC+ nations early on Friday agreed to cut oil production by ten million barrels a day in May-June
Read more
Eight more coronavirus patients die in Moscow — crisis center
As of April 10, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Read more
Russia unlikely to lift coronavirus restrictions by May 9 - deputy PM
According to Tatyana Golikova, Russia could end its restrictions over the coronavirus by this summer provided that citizens fully complied with the measures of social distancing and self-isolation
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry working on new generation of g-force pilot protection gear
The gear will involve modern materials and technologies
Read more
Putin, Trump discuss situation on oil markets, strategic stability issues - Kremlin
The Russian leader congratulated his US counterpart and US Christians on Easter, the Kremlin added
Read more
Germany’s coronavirus recoveries exceed case tally for the first time
Some 57,606 people are undergoing treatment for coronavirus, with 60,200 recoveries
Read more
Brent crude oil price up 4.4% to $32.85 per barrel on London's ICE
WTI futures are up by 6.8% to $24.31 per barrel
Read more
First batch of upgraded T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks delivered to Russian troops
It has received a principally new turret and a more powerful engine
Read more
S-400 teams repel enemy massive air strike in southern Russia drills
The anti-aircraft gunners arrived for the drills from the Leningrad Region in Russia’s northwest, after performing a 2,000 km march, according to the Western Military District’s press office
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 2,558 in 24 hours
The number of cases has reached 18,328
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 13,500
As many as 1,045 people have recovered
Read more
Russian President’s health is excellent, says Kremlin Spokesman
Most staffers of the presidential administration regularly pass coronavirus tests, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russian, Egyptian top diplomats discuss situation in Syria, Libya
The ministers also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 21,100
Over the past 24 hours, 2,774 new cases have been recorded
Read more
Kremlin prefers Soviet Marshal Konev monument to be restored in Czech Republic or Russia
The monument to Marshal Konev was taken down from its pedestal by the decision of municipal authorities of the Prague-6 district, as they say, to be showcased in the ‘Museum of the 20th century’, which is still to be built
Read more
Sierra Leone asks Russia for coronavirus aid
By this point, 10 coronavirus cases are registered in Sierra Leone, nine of them imported, while in one case, a medic contracted the disease from a patient
Read more
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Read more
Chernobyl wildfire rages on, despite almost 400 tonnes of water dropped already
The wildfire in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone started on April 4
Read more
Oil price after OPEC+ deal to stay within $30-40 per barrel - Lukoil vice-president
Leonid Fedun admitted that the deal with OPEC had negative aspects too
Read more
Base of one of Russian anti-Covid vaccine is already in use, says sanitary watchdog chief
As of April 10, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Over 10 large-scale drills to take place in Russia and overseas military bases in April
During the final check for the winter training period, the units and formations of Russia’s Central Military District will practice relocating and deploying mobile components of the command and control system
Read more
Russian-built bridge across Euphrates lets farmers deliver produce to Deir ez-Zor
Locals recall that before the war there were twelve bridges across the Euphrates here, which got all destroyed by US bombardments
Read more
Russia’s economic recovery will begin in Q3 of 2020, expert says
The government’s measures taken to support the economy and the agreements reached within OPEC+ will play a big part, according to the expert
Read more
Press review: Berlin nixes Russia’s space arms control and China’s Pacific muscle vexes US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 7
Read more
Five countries send proposals to make KazSat-2R satellite to Kazakhstan
The planned budget for design, development and ground tests of the spacecraft amounted to $91.6 mln
Read more
Motor rifle troops, helicopters thwart tank breakthrough in eastern Russia drills
Before engaging in the battle, the fighting sides stealthily maneuvered for several days, carrying out camouflaging measures and assuming advantageous tactical positions
Read more
Putin lacks real-life communication - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted that Russian President works more intensively
Read more
Convention to warn about new diseases expected to appear
International legislation turned out not to be ready to put an obstacle to coronavirus, said plenipotentiary representative of the Russian government in Constitutional and Supreme Courts Mikhail Barshchevsky
Read more
Putin blames recklessness for increase in coronavirus cases in certain Russian regions
At the meeting focused on the epidemiological situation in Russia, the president demanded that specialists on the ground, heads of Russian regions, doctors and heads of enterprises heed all instructions of sanitary doctors
Read more
Chinese scientists discover different COVID-19 effect on various primate species
They have concluded that the most suitable for experiments are the rhesus macaques as displaying strongest symptoms
Read more
Advanced nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir to be delivered to Russian Navy by late June
Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu confirmed at the ministry’s conference call on March 3 that the delivery of the Knyaz Vladimir was planned for this year
Read more
Global economy to face price chaos without deal to cut oil output - Kremlin
Russia is not the only country concerned over oil prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
EEC ban on export of critical goods comes into force
The export ban is set for yellow onions, garlic, turnip, rye, rice, buckwheat, millet, cereals, granular flour and grain granules
Read more
Over 37,000 Russians staying abroad apply for material assistance
Allowances to 6,088 of them have already been approved
Read more
China sends medical experts to Russia to fight coronavirus — foreign ministry
Spokesman for Chinese Foreign Ministry Lijian Zhao said that medical professionals departed for Russia on April 11
Read more
Growth in Covid cases in Moscow stem from people’s careless behavior - WHO
World Health Organization Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic also said that the growth might be explained by the fact that people often delay to call a doctor
Read more
Putin: coronavirus situation in Russia not changing for better
Russian military medics may become involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus on the territory of Russia, the Russian president informed
Read more
Russia to spend $1.3 bln to construct two helicopter carriers — source
Construction contract is slated for signing in late April
Read more
OPEC+ agree to cut daily production by 9.7 mln barrels
The previous OPEC+ online meeting on April 9 yielded only an agreement in principle to cut daily production by ten million barrels
Read more