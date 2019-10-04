{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: UK ditches ‘Assad must go’ stance and Moscow to aid Manila in war on terror

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 4
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Izvestia: London no longer insists Syria’s Assad must go

Read also
US, France, Britain begin operation against Syria

The UK has stopped insisting on regime change in Damascus and the departure of President Bashar al-Assad, Izvestia’s sources in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said. They stressed that the UK approved efforts to release political prisoners and create a safe and neutral environment that would allow Syrians to hold a free, honest, and credible election under UN supervision.

An informed source in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office noted that London did not rule out that the current leadership could stay in office. At the same time, he highlighted the need for real changes in Syria, calling for an end to arbitrary arrests. He also urged Damascus to adhere to OPCW provisions on the non-use of chemical weapons and allow refugees to return home.

For its part, officials in Damascus are certain that Western countries are not really interested in a political solution to the crisis.

"The West blocked the launch of the Constitutional Committee fearing that it would help achieve a political settlement and, hence, steer Syria out of the crisis," senior Syrian lawmaker Ammar al-Assad stressed to Izvestia.

The fact that the West has abandoned its previous rhetoric means that the balance of power in Syria has changed, member of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Alexei Pushkov told the paper. "When the Islamic State [IS, outlawed in Russia — TASS] had Damascus surrounded, the West insisted on Assad’s ouster. They [Western countries] understand that it is impossible to make him step down now given that he controls about 80% of the country’s territory. Raising the issue of his resignation under these circumstances would be tantamount to demonstrating a complete misunderstanding of the situation," he emphasized.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia to help the Philippines stamp out terrorism

Read also
Russia ready to help Philippines fight against terrorism, says Putin

During the latest Valdai Discussion Club conference, the Kremlin reaffirmed that its turn towards the East is not merely a slogan but a real strategy. That concerns not only close friends but also distant partners such as the Philippines, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. While Southeast Asia is dominated by the US and China, Russia’s competitive edge is that its reputation is strong and it has not waged any wars of aggression in the region. That opens up new prospects for successful cooperation between Moscow and Manila, especially in the defense and security fields.

Taking part in the Valdai Club’s session, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, were Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Philippines was one of the few Southeast Asian countries, with which Russia had complicated relations, says Dmitry Mosyakov, head of the Southeast Asian Department at the Institute of Oriental Studies. "Russia has cultivated cooperation primarily with Vietnam, the countries of Indochina and Singapore. Today, the Philippines is becoming one of our important partners in the region," he explained.

The Philippines is facing a serious challenge on Mindanao island where radical Islamic groups are active. That’s why Russia’s experience in battling extremist groups can be useful on that score. What’s more, the Philippines is currently modernizing its army, and weapons that Russia could offer it, including transport aircraft, helicopters, drones and tanks, would come in handy. The country imported weapons from the United States for a long time, and they were often outdated.

Another issue that could be discussed in Sochi is the fate of Filipino migrants in Russia, Mosyakov went on to say. "I hope that some documents, in which the rights of Filipino citizens who come to work in Russia are enshrined, will be approved," the expert concluded.

 

Izvestia: ‘Green’ red tape behind Denmark’s pipeline delay

Read also
Nord Stream 2 does not yet need alternative routes bypassing Denmark — OMV CEO

Copenhagen no longer has politically motivated questions regarding the laying of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its exclusive economic zone. The approval of its construction is currently being delayed at the administrative level, several sources familiar with the project’s implementation informed Izvestia.

"There were political issues when the application concerned [the pipeline’s] passage through Danish territorial waters. It was withdrawn in late June. As for the applications that were filed in late July, the issue at hand is the route passing through Denmark’s exclusive economic zone, which is regulated by the [UN] Convention on the Law of the Sea. Now this is a purely administrative process, which is nearing completion," an informed source said.

According to the Danish Energy Agency, the process will be completed as soon as the impact and safety assessment is over. For its part, Nord Stream 2 AG assured Izvestia that the construction was proceeding according to schedule.

In mid-September, Denmark suspended production in its largest Tyra field, which accounts for 90% of gas production in the country, due to repair work. Now, Copenhagen will have to replace these volumes with Norwegian and Russian sources.

One of Izvestia’s interlocutors in European agencies noted that this factor could not be disregarded altogether. "They understand that they cannot do without cooperation with Germany [a major participant in the Nord Stream 2 project]. However, for Denmark, focusing on climate change issues is a more important aspect. Only gas can help resolve the issue of reducing CO2 levels easily and cheaply, in contrast to renewable energy," he stressed.

The Nord Stream 2 project to deliver Russian gas to Europe through Germany triggered political fears in Europe from the very beginning. The political factor played an important role in Denmark’s stance as well. In early summer, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who is currently Chairman of the Nord Stream 2 AG Board of Directors, said that the key reason for the delay in the construction was Washington’s political pressure on Copenhagen.

 

Kommersant: US launches trade war with EU

Read also

The United States will impose 10% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% duties on certain types of food and industrial products from the European Union to the tune of $7.5 bln, Kommersant writes.

The World Trade Organization earlier said Washington could hit the EU with $7.5 bln in tariffs to counteract illegal subsidies to Airbus. Brussels is gearing up for retaliatory measures on American goods if a similar lawsuit against Boeing is won.

Most of Washington’s duties will impact France, Germany, Spain and the UK, which the Trump administration holds responsible for illicitly supporting Airbus. The EU noted that the hike in tariffs would hit, first and foremost, American consumers and make bilateral agreements more difficult to achieve.

The WTO decision in favor of the US was unpleasant but quite predictable, the paper quotes Dmitry Polevoy, Chief Economist at the Russian Direct investment Fund, as saying. However, the scale of the problems could only widen at the beginning of next year, when the WTO provides its opinion on the EU’s complaint against Boeing, the expert emphasized. In other words, the US-Chinese trade standoff could be supplemented by another "theater of operations," this time between the US and the EU, he concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US may strike Iran from Afghanistan

Read also
Trump says US was ‘cocked & loaded’ for Iran strike, but stopped 10 minutes before launch

Washington is discussing with Central Asian states the possibility of transit flights by US combat, reconnaissance and other aircraft through their airspace, the US Transportation Command has said. There is every likelihood that these issues are being discussed with Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, although neither Ashgabat nor Tashkent have officially confirmed this, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Experts interviewed by the paper agree that the Pentagon needed the transport corridor over post-Soviet space to enhance its military capability in Central Asia. That will pose a threat to Russia’s interests and could be related to a potential attack on Iran, they emphasized.

Despite worsening relations with Pakistan and the suspension of US negotiations with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), Islamabad is not hindering the transportation of military cargo to Afghanistan. On the other hand, no large-scale NATO operations in Afghanistan are planned. Why then are flights through CIS airspace, in close proximity to Russia’s borders, needed?

"They [the Americans] seek to create an additional supply channel and a channel of influence in Afghanistan without risks from Islamabad’s actions. That’s why the Pentagon wants US combat aircraft to fly over post-Soviet space," military expert Colonel Vladimir Popov stressed to Nezavisimaya Gazeta. He also did not rule out that the US is preparing an additional foothold for a potential surprise attack against Iran.

In October 2017, Afghanistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Georgia signed an agreement on the Lapis Lazuli transport corridor worth $2 bln. The US and NATO attach high importance to that commercial project. "Lapis Lazuli could be a shorter route to connect Afghanistan and Europe. However, this is not something Washington wants. With the help of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the US and its allies can use this corridor for military-strategic purposes not only to achieve its goals in Afghanistan, but also use it against Russia and Iran," the paper quotes military expert Shamil Gareyev as saying.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Russia eyes other pipeline routes and Zelensky’s foes slam Steinmeier deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 3
Read more
Upgraded T-90M may become Russian Army’s main battle tank
The first several dozen upgraded tanks are due to arrive for the Russian troops in 2019
Read more
US pushes Orthodox churches into recognizing Ukraine’s Orthodox Church — Russian minister
Not a single Orthodox church has recognized the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, according to Russia's top diplomat
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet’s warships embark on deployment to Indian Ocean
About 300 troops from Russia’s Eastern Military District will take part in the drills
Read more
MC-21-300 develops technical problems during test flight in Moscow region
The plane has made a successful emergency landing in Zhukovsky, according to the developer
Read more
Putin urges world’s nations to act together, rejecting stereotypes
Accordint to the Russian leader, each state has its objective interest that are not always the same as the interests of the other nations
Read more
'Steinmeier formula' to be put into law on special status for Donbass, says Zelensky
The law is to be approved by the parliament before the year-end after being discussed with the public, the Ukrainian president informed
Read more
Armenia ready to expand relations with Russia — prime minister
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he is confident relations with Russia "will only grow stronger and stronger"
Read more
Philippines’ president to discuss defense cooperation with Putin during visit to Russia
The visit is set to take place on October 1-5
Read more
UN to take measures at Russian request after US visa issues
Earlier, ten members of the Russian delegation, who were supposed to take part in the annual session of the UNGA, were not issued US visas and could not travel to New York
Read more
US official promises to crack down on Russian meddling in response to Putin’s joke
Responding to a question if Russia plans to meddle in the US 2020 presidential election, Putin joked: "Let me tell you a secret: yes, we will definitely do that, just to entertain you even more"
Read more
US has no right to tell New Delhi what to buy from Moscow, Indian top diplomat says
New Delhi announced plans to buy the S-400 systems back in 2015
Read more
Ukrainian delegation signs Steinmeier formula during session of Contact Group
The document describes a mechanism of granting special status to Donbass
Read more
US ambassador to Russia says he is confident US and Russia will be partners again
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said that "global stability depends a whole lot on healthy US-Russia relationship"
Read more
Crimea ready to supply electricity to Ukraine if Kiev restores power lines — top brass
Negotiations were held last year between Russia and Ukraine, where Kiev expressed readiness to restore its infrastructure, according to Russia's top brass
Read more
Zelensky’s statement on new Donbass status law rings alarm bells, expert says
Certainly, neither Russia nor Donbass will recognize any new law on a special status unless they coordinate it, the expert said
Read more
Trump says he unblocked aid to Ukraine only because senators asked him
Trump said European countries "should pay more to help Ukraine"
Read more
Guaido’s u-turns show he is not independent figure - Lavrov
Lavrov said Russia strongly opposed US attempts to return the Latin American continent to the times of the Monroe Doctrine
Read more
Latest diesel-electric sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet to enter state trials — source
The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky will sail to the Gulf of Finland for the first stage of state trials, according to the source
Read more
Russia completes rearming air regiment in Urals with generation 4++ fighter-bombers
The aviation regiment near Chelyabinsk is the sole unit in the Central Military District that operates Su-34 aircraft, the commander said
Read more
Putin calls on Iran, Saudi Arabia not to use Syria as arena for confrontation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "besides confrontation, there is a possibility for cooperation in the interests of reaching a common goal"
Read more
Russian border guards open fire on North Korean poachers in Sea of Japan
Five North Koreans were injured as a result
Read more
Russian air pilot faces criminal charges in SSJ-100 crash case
The defendant maintains innocence
Read more
Lavrov points to growing risks of military conflict in Persian Gulf
The situation poses the risk of a large-scale military conflict, the Russian foreign minister claimed
Read more
Press review: Kiev agrees to ink Steinmeier formula and Cuba set to boost ties with Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 1
Read more
No response from US to Russia’s pledge not to deploy intermediate-range missiles — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow repeatedly pledged not to deploy ground-based intermediate-range missiles in regions where the US has not deployed their missiles
Read more
Putin cautions Iran, Saudi Arabia against turning Syria into site for confrontation
Read more
Norwegian athletes leave Qatari hotel after mass food poisoning
The Russian team is also staying at this hotel for the tournament
Read more
Press review: Russia eyes other pipeline routes and Zelensky’s foes slam Steinmeier deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 3
Read more
Russia helping China to create early missile warning system, says Putin
He believes that that will drastically "enhance the defensive capacity of the People’s Republic of China"
Read more
In noting Greta Thunberg’s cause, Putin slams manipulation of teens on behalf of others
The Russian president said he doesn't not share the enthusiasm about Greta Thunberg’s speech
Read more
Ukraine’s transport plane crashes near Lvov killing five
There were seven crew members onboard the plane and one person accompanying the cargo
Read more
Dutch prosecution requests Russia extradite Boeing MH17 crash ‘suspect’ Tsemakh
Tsemakh was among those released on September 7 in accordance with the agreement reached by Russia and Ukraine to swap detainees
Read more
Putin says not going to ask Western leaders to ease sanctions
In the Russian leader's view, it is pointless to call for easing sanctions, because the normalization of relations should imply that both sides must be aware of the benefits of that step
Read more
Investigators file charges against pilot whose plane caught fire while landing in Moscow
The pilot’s lawyer Natalya Mitusova said Yevdokimov was charged with misapplication of controls
Read more
Russia’s General Staff chief holds phone talks with new chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff
Read more
Lavrov recalls Winston Churchill’s saying about US mistakes
The minister quoted Churchill's saying ‘The Americans will always do the right thing, only after they tried everything else’
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to float out 2nd Project 636.3 sub for Pacific Fleet in December
It is due to be delivered to the Pacific Fleet by November 25, 2020
Read more
German foreign minister commends signing of Steinmeier formula
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he is glad "the constructive atmosphere at the session of the Contact Group in Minsk has led to long-awaited progress"
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 83% complete, Gazprom says
The pipeline is scheduled to be put into operation in late 2019
Read more
Russian missile cruiser holds air defense drills in Mediterranean
The missile cruiser accompanied by support vessels entered the Mediterranean Sea on August 22
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new S-400 air defense missile systems
The new S-400 systems struck all the designated targets
Read more
Denmark under pressure regarding Nord Stream 2 construction, says Putin
Read more
Trump concerned about Russia’s increased military presence in Arctic — official
The US leader is also uncomfortable about the growing interest of China in this region
Read more
Macron’s backing Russia in Council of Europe throws cold water on Russophobes, says MP
In April 2014, Russia’s PACE delegation was stripped of the right to vote, participate in monitoring missions and hold seats on the leadership bodies
Read more
Press review: Major breakthrough in Ukraine settlement and EAEU’s new free trade zone deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 2
Read more
Kiev’s reaction to signing of ‘Steinmeier Formula’ disturbing, says Russian top diplomat
The minister stressed that Moscow noticed that the Contact Group representatives put their signatures to the Steinmeier Formula on different sheets of paper
Read more
Russia’s top brass signs contracts on delivery of latest self-propelled mortars to troops
The Floks 120mm artillery gun is mounted on the Ural-4320 6x6 wheeled armored vehicle
Read more
Russian foreign intelligence chief recommends MEPs to seek historians’ advice
WW2 resolution adopted by the European Parliament is a "political put-up job," the Russian official claims
Read more
Russia has not taken any destructive steps against US, Putin says
The Russian leader dismissed claims of Russia’s meddling in the US 2020 election as laughable
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 27 times on interception missions in last week
The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Read more