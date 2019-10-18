Key discussion topics for the V Russian-British Business Forum have been set

Moscow, October 18. On 27 November 2019, the V Russian-British Business Forum will be held in London as part of the Eastern Seasons week of Russian business events. The Forum will take place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster. The main themes of the business programme include innovative technologies, industrial cooperation, digitalization of the economy and cooperation in the services sector. Over 1,000 British and Russian business leaders, officials, as well as representatives of development institutions and international organizations are expected to take part in the Forum. RBBF 2019 is organized by the Trade delegation of Russia in the UK and the Roscongress Foundation.

The theme of RBBF 2019 is "Digital Industries and Infrastructure". The Forum will feature panel sessions, thematic roundtables, signing of agreements, presentations of Russian export goods and services, as well as a conference on supporting Russian citizens abroad. The topics of RBBF sessions and roundtables reflect the development of new promising areas of cooperation between Russian and British businesses.

The business programme of the V Russian-British Business Forum will open with the plenary session "Foreign Trade Priorities of Russia and the UK in the New Economic Environment". The session will discuss what new global economic realities and challenges mean for business in Russian and the UK and how they are going to form their foreign trade priorities.

At the session "Financial Infrastructure and Digital Trends in International Business" its participants will share their experience of implementing innovations and discuss the latest digitalization trends, as well as development of fintech and online banking in Russia and the UK.

The session "Industrial Cooperation and Development of Global Production" will be dedicated to increasing the efficiency of production processes, development of international production lines, implementation of sustainable development practices and issues of division of labour in the global economy.

The dialogue between Russian regions and the UK will be the topic of the session "Interregional Cooperation and Development of Export Potential": British production companies are successfully localizing their production and creating joint enterprises in Russia, so the participants will discuss the business opportunities that British businesses can find outside Moscow and St. Petersburg.

One of the key RBBF 2019 roundtables will be dedicated to green construction and smart city technologies. Leaders of Russian and British construction sectors will discuss trends and innovations in construction methods and materials, IT solutions, as well as energy saving and environmental protection technologies.

"Despite some artificial difficulties, Russian-British trade and economic relations are developing. We can see positive trends in the bilateral commodity turnover, and, first of all, we register the growth of Russian non-resource export to the UK. Today it is of special importance to build up direct contacts between representatives of business communities of our countries and support joint foreign economic projects. We regularly receive signals from British companies that look to strengthen their positions on the Russian market, localize their production on our territory or expand the existing capacities. It means that we efficiently work on creating favourable conditions for those who invest in the Russian economy," - said Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.

The V Russian-British Business Forum will be attended by His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent; Svetlana Chupsheva, Chief Executive Officer, Agency for Strategic Initiatives; Arkady Dvorkovich, Chairman, Skolkovo Foundation; Maksim Parshin, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation; Vadim Zhivulin, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation; Oleg Salagay, Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation; Nikita Stasishin, Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing, and Utilities of the Russian Federation; Boris Titov, Presidential Commissioner of the Russian Federation for the Protection of Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Vasyl Latsanych, Chief Executive Officer, VimpelCom; Vadim Lobov, Executive Director, Synergy University; Dmitry Sergeyev, CEO, United Grain Company; Igor Zelezetsky, Chief Executive Officer, Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA); as well as top managers of Sberbank, Otkritie Bank, BP companies, British American Tobacco Plc, JCB, Hydro Industries, Albert Bartlett and other companies.

Over the last five years the Forum has become the key platform for interaction between Russian officials, business representatives, public organizations and development institutions, and British and international organizations. The Forum is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, with the support of the Embassy of the Russian Federation and over 30 Russian and international organizations.

The programme of the V Russian-British Business Forum is available on the official Forum website: rbbf2019.com .

About RBBF

The aim of the forum is to improve relations between countries, develop trade and investment activities and advance Russian projects in different sectors. Representatives of political and business establishments highlight practical issues surrounding the digitisation of the economy, the introduction of advanced technology into various industries, export policy, and opportunities for the global market. The forum takes place annually in London at the end of November.