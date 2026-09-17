West brazenly interferes in Armenia, Georgia affairs — top Russian security official

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Armenia and Georgia have to deal with brazen Western interference in their domestic political affairs, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"The Westerners are openly and brazenly seeking to interfere in the political situation. In the South Caucasus, we can see that not only in Armenia, but also in Georgia," he pointed out at a presidium meeting of the Security Council’s scientific advisory board.

The top Russian security official expressed confidence that "there never are irreconcilable contradictions between countries, and when disagreements arise, you should immediately think about who could benefit from pitting neighboring peoples and countries against each other." "As a rule, it’s the Westerners that are behind it all, interested in maintaining their control over profitable economic sectors, transport and logistics corridors, and resources," he emphasized.

In this regard, Shoigu referred to a recent remark by Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, who said "clearly and reasonably" that "an escalation with Russia may be in the interests of Germany or Lithuania but not Georgia."