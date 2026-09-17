West seeks control of resources, logistics in South Caucasus — Russian official

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. When it comes to the South Caucasus, Western countries are only seeking control over resources and regional logistics routes, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

According to him, the South Caucasus has always been a focus of close attention for Western countries, and the West’s geopolitical aspirations have not changed.

"What they need is control over the region’s resources and logistics capabilities as it has historically been the link connecting Central Asia and Europe, the Caspian and Black Sea, North and South, East and West," Shoigu noted at a presidium meeting of the Security Council’s scientific advisory board.