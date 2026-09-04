Russian air defenses down 480 Ukrainian drones since morning

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 480 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions and the Black Sea during the day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday evening.

"Between 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) and 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) [on September 4], alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 480 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tula, Moscow, and Krasnodar Regions, the Republic of Crimea, and the Black Sea," the ministry specified.