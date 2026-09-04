Russian security officials put number of missing Ukrainian soldiers at half a million

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The total number of missing Ukrainian servicemen may have exceeded 500,000, while more than 17,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers transferred by Russia have yet to be identified, a Russian security officer told TASS.

"According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, as of August 2026, the number of missing Ukrainian servicemen amounted to around 114,000. More than 17,000 bodies transferred by Russia have not been identified yet," he said.

However, according to unofficial data, the former figure may be well over 500,000, he added.