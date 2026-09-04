ST. PETERSBURG, September 4. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is in a panic and fears imminent defeat, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin told reporters.

At a press conference following the 22nd meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the CIS member states, Naryshkin described Ukraine’s attempts to destabilize the situation in Russia ahead of the State Duma elections as hostile. According to him, "such activity, which is supported by Western sponsors, or the Western masters of the corrupt Kiev regime, indicates the its panic and fear of imminent defeat."

"The Russian people will respond to all these hostile attacks by rallying behind and supporting the country’s leadership to achieve the goals of the special military operation and, more broadly, to ensure the development and prosperity of our beloved Russia," the SVR chief emphasized.