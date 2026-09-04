Russian air defenses down over 6,000 Ukrainian drones over past week — top brass

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down more than 6,000 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 19 rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and eight enemy Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 49 guided aerial bombs, 19 US-made HIMARS rockets, eight long-range Flamingo cruise missiles, and 6,093 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, since the start of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed a total of 674 Ukrainian aircraft, 284 helicopters, 227,730 unmanned aerial vehicles, 670 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,817 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,776 multiple rocket launchers, 36,372 field artillery weapons and mortars, and 71,023 enemy special tactical vehicles.