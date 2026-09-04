Germany’s long-range arms facilities could rightfully be targeted, Russian Embassy says

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Critics of Germany’s militarization rightly say that its planned long-range weapons production facilities could become legitimate military targets if they are deployed against Russia, the Russian Embassy in Berlin told Izvestia.

"Berlin is steadily pursuing the development of its own long-range precision missiles and unmanned systems. German authorities justify these ambitions by arguing that such capabilities are needed to offset the Bundeswehr’s lack of nuclear weapons. German military initiatives would constitute a direct threat to Russia and the Union State if put into practice," the Russian diplomatic mission said.

"Critics of Germany’s unchecked militarization are right to point out that the locations of such weapons will inevitably become legitimate military targets for Russia," the embassy stressed.