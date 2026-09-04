CIS nations need to develop intelligence cooperation — Putin

SAINT PETERSBURG, September 4. /TASS/. Intelligence services of the Commonwealth of Independent States need to cooperate more in an effort to counter external threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address, which was read by the head of state's plenipotentiary representative in the Northwestern Federal District, Igor Rudenya, at the opening of the twelfth meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Intelligence Services of CIS Countries at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.

"Today, amid the complex international situation, it is important to further develop and improve the forms and methods of cooperation between your agencies in countering common external threats," Putin stated.

The Russian leader noted that over the years, meetings of the heads of intelligence services of CIS member states in such a representative format have convincingly proven their effectiveness. "They have provided a good opportunity for a comprehensive discussion of a wide range of professional issues. They have allowed for the deepening and enrichment of multifaceted ties between the special services of our countries," he continued.

The president expressed confidence that this meeting will take place in a constructive atmosphere and wished its participants success in their work for the benefit of the peoples of the CIS countries.