ST. PETERSBURG, September 4. /TASS/. European intelligence agencies estimate that Ukraine’s mobilization potential will be exhausted within a year, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"According to assessments by several European intelligence agencies, the Ukrainian army’s mobilization potential will effectively be exhausted within a year," he said at the 22nd meeting of the heads of security and intelligence agencies of the CIS countries.

Naryshkin also said that "Europe has a Plan B for this scenario: the militarization of Europe itself." "The situation is becoming paradoxical and fully consistent with the 'Thucydides Trap,'" he concluded.

The "Thucydides Trap" describes a situation in which two powers competing for influence are ultimately drawn into confrontation, even when it only promises mutual exhaustion.