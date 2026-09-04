ST. PETERSBURG, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said Western elites are grinding Ukraine into dust in the conflict with Russia.

Speaking at the 22nd Meeting of Heads of Security and Intelligence Services of the CIS Countries, Naryshkin highlighted the West’s neocolonial approach to countries in the post-Soviet space and cited Ukraine as an example.

"European elites have simply ground down this once-prosperous republic of the Soviet Union against Russia," the SVR director said.