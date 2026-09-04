ST. PETERSBURG, September 4. /TASS/. European society is too pampered and unprepared for a large-scale war with Russia, which is why Western politicians use the myth of a threat from the East, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin stated at the 22nd Meeting of Heads of Security and Intelligence Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

"European society, shaped by consumerism and transhumanism, is objectively unprepared for a large-scale, predetermined war in the East. It is too pampered and distorted. However, politicians and the financial-industrial groups behind them use the myth of a threat from the East to sharply increase military spending, put industry on a war footing, and modernize the armed forces, as well as road and port infrastructure," Naryshkin said.