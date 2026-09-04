Ukraine's demographic crisis works against West's strategy to exhaust Russia — intel chief

ST. PETERSBURG, September 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s rapidly declining population is a huge problem for the West as it tries to drag the conflict with Russia out, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin stated at the 22nd Meeting of Heads of Security and Intelligence Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

According to Naryshkin, the West "would like Ukrainians to continue killing Russians for as long as possible, in expectation of Russia’s strategic exhaustion and its subsequent plunder," which constitutes "European Plan A toward Russia." However, "an insurmountable obstacle to its implementation is the rapidly declining population in Ukraine."

"Today, Ukraine tragically ranks first in Europe in terms of the highest mortality rate and the lowest birth rate. According to official data from the Ukrainian Justice Ministry, the number of newborns in 2026 will be four times lower than the number of Ukrainian citizens who die," he noted.