Russian intel chief warns of real risk of large-scale conflict in Eurasia

ST. PETERSBURG, September 4. /TASS/. The risk of a large-scale conflict breaking out in Eurasia is real and raises serious concerns, Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said.

"The risk of a large-scale conflict breaking out across Eurasia is quite real and causes extremely serious concerns. According to our information, European leaders believe in controlled escalation and a strategy of brinkmanship developed by Western intelligence agencies in the past century," he pointed out at the 22nd Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Member Countries.