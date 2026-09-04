Moscow won't ask Kiev to stop terrorist attacks ahead of US envoys' visit to Russia

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow will not hold direct talks with Kiev on ending their terrorist attacks ahead of the visit to Russia by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, suggesting that the US itself will make such a demand.

"No, we won’t," the spokesman said in response to a question on the matter. "Presumably, the Americans will demand that the Ukrainians cease their terrorist activities," he noted.

Earlier, a TASS source reported that Witkoff and Kushner intend to travel to Moscow and Kiev on September 5-6.