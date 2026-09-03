VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia would effectively agree to the revival of Nazism if it agreed to freeze conflict, leaving the current Kiev regime intact, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a lecture organized by the Znanie (Knowledge) Society on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"First of all, they don’t want to settle the conflict, they want to freeze it, leaving this threat on our borders," Lavrov said.

In his words, by agreeing to freeze the conflict, Moscow "would be greenlighting the revival of Nazism in the most literal sense, in the form of this quasi-state, fully dependent on the West but at the same time preserving its Nazi ideology."

"It would be betraying our ancestors, who defeated Nazism in 1945," the top Russian diplomat continued. "I do not think our people are ready for that. As a nation, we are accustomed to sacrificing material things for the sake of memory and heritage left to us by our heroes over the long centuries of the Russian state’s existence."