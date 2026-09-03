VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Western countries openly encourage the Kiev government to commit terrorist acts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a lecture organized by the Znanie (Knowledge) Society on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Attempts are being made to orchestrate various provocative acts through the West’s diplomatic presence in Russia. We are aware of this," he said.

"They desperately want to do everything possible to make the society voice its discontent," Lavrov continued. "And, of course, the methods that they use to undermine our stability include encouraging the Kiev regime’s terrorist acts in an open manner.".