Ukrainian attack damages substation supplying Energodar — mayor

MELITOPOL, September 2. /TASS/. A power substation supporting the vital functions of Energodar, a satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, was damaged in a massive Ukrainian attack on the city’s public infrastructure, Mayor Maxim Pukhov reported.

"The substation supporting the city's vital functions has also been damaged. The facades and windows of buildings have been damaged, and the collapse of a floor at one of the power facilities has been confirmed. There is damage, and experts are assessing it. Fortunately, there are no casualties," he wrote in a post on his Max channel.

Earlier, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported that four kindergartens and a school were damaged in the attack. There were no casualties.