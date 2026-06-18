Russia, ASEAN agree to promote development of cultural and creative industries

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will promote the development of cultural and creative industries in order to support the digital content market, according to the joint declaration on cultural cooperation adopted at the summit in Kazan.

The parties agreed to promote the development of cultural and creative industries, including through exchanges, in order to support the digital content market of the Russian Federation and ASEAN.

In addition, the parties agreed to explore measures to expand the use of digital technologies for the creation and promotion of content and for the development of creative infrastructure in accordance with the ASEAN Framework on Sustainable Development of the Creative Economy. They also plan to encourage the establishment of platforms for the mutual promotion of products from cultural industries.

The parties will encourage knowledge-sharing and the promotion of the activities of creative economy stakeholders, including in the digital environment. They also reaffirmed their commitment to further developing cooperation and encouraging joint initiatives in culture and the arts in accordance with the Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement the Strategic Partnership between Russia and the Association (2026-2030).