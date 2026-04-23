Putin, president of Kyrgyzstan begin talks at Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks at the Kremlin with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, who has arrived in Moscow on a brief working visit, a TASS correspondent reports.

The meeting between the leaders is taking place in the Reception Room of the Senate Palace at the Kremlin.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov previously said that Putin and Japarov would hold a one-on-one meeting and continue their discussions over a working lunch. The Kremlin spokesman noted that the heads of state are expected to engage in a full-scale and lengthy discussion. He also added that today is "an important day for Russian-Kyrgyz relations."