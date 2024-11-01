Russia-North Korea agreements already being implemented for benefit of peoples — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are already being implemented for the benefit of the peoples of the countries and the Eurasian continent as a whole, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"After the historic summit at the Vostochny spaceport last fall, another historic event took place this year - President Putin's state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, during which the historic strategic partnership treaty between our countries was signed. The agreements enshrined in the treaty are already beginning to be implemented in practice for the benefit of the peoples of our countries, for the benefit of stability on the Korean Peninsula, in Northeast Asia and on the Eurasian continent as a whole," the top diplomat said at the unveiling of a memorial plaque at the Yaroslavsky railway station commemorating Kim Il Sung's visit to the USSR in 1949.

Lavrov pointed out that today relations between the two countries are on the rise and continue to develop at an accelerated pace, "first of all, as far as the qualitative level of interaction is concerned."

The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea on June 18-19. The document provides for the development of economic ties between the countries, military-technical cooperation, as well as mutual military assistance in case of an attack on one of the parties.

Kim Il Sung's initial visits to the USSR as the country’s president occurred from March 3 to 25, 1949, and again in April 1950 (the exact date of the latter visit was not officially provided). During these meetings with Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, they discussed the potential for hostilities between North Korea, proclaimed in 1948, and South Korea, which was under U.S. control. The Korean War began in June 1950 and lasted until 1953. Additionally, Stalin and Kim Il Sung considered comprehensive economic and military support for North Korea from the USSR.

A notable gift from the Soviet leader to Kim Il Sung was an armored car, which is now displayed in one of North Korea’s museums. The tradition established by Kim Il Sung of traveling abroad in an armored train continues to this day.