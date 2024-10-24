World already lives as one family, but families are not without quarrels — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that the world already lives as one big family, but there are quarrels, scandals and even fights in it as well. In this way the Russian leader reacted to a statement by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting.

"Esteemed Mr. Secretary-General said that we should all live as one big family. This is how we are living. In families, unfortunately, there are often quarrels, scandals, division of property. Sometimes it even comes to fighting," Putin said with a smile after Guterres’ speech.

At the same time, he emphasized that BRICS considers the creation of "a favorable climate in a common home" as one of its goals.

"We are already doing this and will continue to do so. Including in close coordination with the United Nations," Putin stated.