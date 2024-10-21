Most of Global South soberly evaluates Ukrainian crisis, says Russia's UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 21. /TASS/. Most countries of the Global South, as well as the East, are making a soberer evaluation of the conflict in Ukraine and gaining a better understanding of its root causes, according to Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

"Most delegations from the Global South and East are making a soberer evaluation of the Ukrainian crisis, particularly in understanding its root causes. Systematic work on explaining the Russian position contributes to this," Nebenzya told TASS. "On the sidelines of the New York platform, we continue to draw attention to Kiev’s crimes and the West’s direct involvement in the conflict," the diplomat added,

According to Nebenzya, "the double standards of the United States and its allies, who are imposing the Ukrainian agenda at the expense of debate on more pressing international issues, became more clearly manifested" after tensions flared up in the Gaza Strip in 2023. "Of course, it has not gone unnoticed by our partners," the Russian permanent representative to the UN added.