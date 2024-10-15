15 Russian residents killed, 69 wounded over week in Ukrainian strikes — envoy

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Fifteen residents of various Russian settlements were killed, and 69 people were wounded in the past week due to strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik, who shared the information on his Telegram channel.

"Over the past week, 84 civilians were affected by Ukraine's actions: 69 people, including six children, were wounded, and 15 people were killed. Ukrainian militants fired at least 1,778 munitions at civilian objects in Russia's frontline territories," he wrote.

Miroshnik pointed out that civilians in Shebekino and Ustinka in the Belgorod Region, Gorlovka and Debaltsevo in the Donetsk People's Republic, Lisichansk and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic and Krasnoye in the Kherson Region suffered the most from the Ukrainian troops' strikes.