Russia, Israel keep diplomatic channels open — envoy

TEL AVIV, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and Israel are keeping in touch, maintaining open lines of communication in the interests of national security and citizens of both countries, including through the defense ministry, Russian Ambassador to Tel Aviv Anatoly Viktorov told TASS.

"Diplomatic contacts between our countries (Russia and Israel - TASS) have never been suspended. The lines of communication via the relevant agencies and defense ministries of the two countries are maintained in the interests of national security of both our states and citizens of our states," Viktorov said.

Viktorov acknowledged that Russia and Israel "have differing views on the current developments, and that is no secret." "But this is no reason to end the dialogue and avoid conveying our respective perspectives to our leadership," he added.

"We (Russia - TASS) are acting, in our view, in full accordance with the interests of restoring peace and stability in the region, as well as, of course, the interests of the peoples of Israel, Palestine and neighboring states. This is the cornerstone of our policy," Viktorov continued.

"We do not seek to promote any foreign or geopolitical agenda. Our objective is to save as many lives as possible and prevent further civilian casualties," the Russian Ambassador to Tel Aviv added.