China-Russia relations never better — Chinese foreign minister

BEIJING, October 3. /TASS/. China-Russia relations have never been better, Director of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi stated in an article by The People's Daily celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.

"In this new era, China-Russia relations have reached a historical high point," the article reads. Last March and this May after presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were re-elected to office, they both paid their first state visits to Russia and China respectively, continuing the good tradition of exchanges between the PRC and Russian leaders.

As the world undergoes sweeping changes, China's foreign minister points out, "the two sides have remained steadfast in supporting each other in upholding their basic interests, helping each other to pursue a development path in accordance with their own national conditions, and striving to jointly realize their development and revitalization."

"Facing a turbulent and changing world, both parties have made a strategic choice to extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation and made a solemn pledge to further deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation and partnership in the new era and promote bilateral relations on a broader scale, in various fields and at a deeper level," Wang Yi stressed.