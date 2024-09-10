Russia taking defense measures amid NATO exercises in Finland — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia's main priority is to protect the country and its people, and as it watches NATO drills being conducted in Finland near the Russian border, this comes into focus, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

"We are taking all necessary military and technical measures needed to ensure Russia’s defense capability and will continue to do so in the future," the senior diplomat said, commenting on the military exercise.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing that Moscow is keeping an eye on the NATO drills in Finland, evaluating any potential risks such a military exercise could present as part of the hybrid war being carried out against Russia.