Russia to change Foundations of State Nuclear Deterrence Policy — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine will concern the Foundations of the State Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"There is a military doctrine providing for two scenarios where the use of nuclear weapons is acceptable in military action against an enemy. As for the Foundations of the State Nuclear Deterrence Policy, it’s a document that specifies the options and conditions for these actions. Our focus is currently on the latter document," he pointed out.

Ryabkov earlier told TASS that Russia would change its nuclear doctrine based on the analysis of the recent conflicts and the West’s actions with regard to Moscow’s special military operation. According to the senior diplomat, the work is at an advanced stage.

According to the Foundations of the State Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Moscow can use nuclear weapons in response to an attack involving nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destructruction against Russia or its allies, reports of the launch of ballistic missiles towards Russia and its allies, enemy impact on facilities crucial for the retaliatory activities of the country’s nuclear forces and an act of aggression against Russia involving conventional weapons that puts the country’s very existence at risk.