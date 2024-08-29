Aliyev invited to BRICS summit in October, Russia endorses Baku’s application — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is invited to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters, adding that Moscow endorses Baku’s BRICS membership application.

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s application for BRICS membership, the high-ranking diplomat said that Moscow is "very happy about it."

"We endorse Azerbaijan’s application. We believe that this is a strong candidate, which, after joining the BRICS, will certainly introduce additional dynamics and a unique experience, including the experience of working on multiple agendas simultaneously and in a constructive key, which is very characteristic for the BRICS," Ryabkov said.

"We are currently working on the partner state category, and we will develop a certain list of partner states for the Kazan summit, in accordance with the orders, given during the summit in Johannesburg last year. There are different options, different algorithms. But once again - we endorse Azerbaijan’s application for accession to the BRICS," the diplomat underscored.