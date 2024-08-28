{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Pavel Durov's detention

Russian diplomats doing their best in Durov case — MFA

Maria Zakharova said Russia had requested consular access

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian diplomats in Paris are doing everything they should as they deal with the detention of the Telegram messaging app’s founder, Pavel Durov, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We emphasized right away that we understand the practice that exists in France - if a person has a French passport, officials in Paris do not grant access, usually treating detainees or arrestees as citizens of their country," she said at a news conference. "That's where officials in France are coming from, and we know that too. Still, what Russian diplomats should be doing, they are doing."

Zakharova said Russia had requested consular access. Regarding communication with defense lawyers, she said, it depends on whether they want to reach out.

"This communication as a rule <...> happens at the request or demand of a group of lawyers, or one lawyer, or an attorney, so lawyers or attorneys will reach out [to Russian diplomats] to the extent they need it," she went on to say.

Durov was detained at the Le Bourget airport outside Paris on August 24. The next day his detention was extended to 96 hours. Prosecutor in Paris accuse him, among other things, of complicity in drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud, essentially treating him as an associate of the people that commit these and other offenses using Telegram.

The Russian Embassy in France told TASS that it plans to protect Durov's rights and seek consular access to him, but "the French side has so far avoided engagement on this issue.".

US to continue using Ukraine against Russia even after elections — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underscored that Washington is interested in Ukraine only as an "instrument for infliction of a strategic defeat on Russia"
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky finds situation in Donbass difficult for military
Active fighting is in progress in the Kupyansk, Liman, Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) and Kramatorsk areas, the president noted
Read more
Telegram founder Pavel Durov shows up in court — news agency
The Paris prosecutor’s office suspects him of complicity in drug trafficking, fraud crimes against children committed through Telegram
Read more
White House confirms confidential discussions of strike plans with Kiev
National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, that U.S. re going to keep them private
Read more
IN BRIEF: IAEA chief sees a risk of nuclear incident at Russia’s Kursk NPP, visits plant
Kursk NPP operations are very close to normal, Rafael Grossi said
Read more
US mercenary tells about chaos in Ukrainian army in Kursk Region
The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him
Read more
Russia’s special operation upended perceptions of combat tactics, Medvedev says
According to the official, when the participants of the meeting start a new chapter of their lives and careers, it will also change them
Read more
Foreign mercenaries involved in attack on Kursk Region — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova pointed out the shameless attempts of the Ukrainian propaganda to "forge fake materials about the allegedly harmless, careful" invaders
Read more
NPP under tight security: Russia repels attacks in Kursk Region
The operational situation is under control, the plant's press service reported, citing Deputy Director for Personnel Management Vadim Yeletskikh
Read more
IAEA Board of Governors to discuss situation at Kursk, Zaporozhye NPPs on September 9
Russia also hopes that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi "will make the signal about the inadmissibility of attacks on nuclear facilities"
Read more
France detains Durov on someone's advice trying to gain access to codes — Lavrov
The top Russian dimplomat recalled that in the past, when Russian authorities had legal issues with Telegram, "no attempts to restrict the freedom of Pavel Durov or his team took place"
Read more
BRICS is one of main factors in world politics, West does not like it — lawmaker
He recalled that the main principles of the association are mutual respect, understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness, and consensus
Read more
F-16s may have been hit in Russian strike on hangar in Ivano-Frankovsk — resistance
According to the report, fuel tanks were also hit in the strike
Read more
Zelensky claims Ukraine has tested its first ballistic missile
The Ukrainian leader did not share details about the missile
Read more
Russia will not "swallow the bait" of Zelensky formula summits — Lavrov
"The West is dissuading Ukraine from holding normal negotiations - human and based on generally accepted principles," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Read more
Telegram’s future largely depends on its developers’ team — official
In regards to alternatives to Telegram, Igor Ashmanov noted that there are about 20 of them in Russia alone
Read more
POW says Ukrainian troops pillage homes in Kursk Region
He testified that commanding officers had not told the soldiers that they were being sent to the Kursk Region
Read more
Russian forces press forward in Seversk area, eye Slavyansk — commander
It is also noted that the main goal in the area was to reach the town of Seversk
Read more
Trump says he negotiated terms of September 10 debates with Kamala Harris
He noted that the debate rules will be identical to those at the debates he had with US President Joe Biden on CNN in June
Read more
Temporary security restrictions imposed at Kazan airport — Russian aviation authority
The Federal Air Transport Agency added that flight crews, air traffic controllers and airport services were taking the necessary measures to ensure flight safety
Read more
Finland’s Stubb not ready to send long-range weapons to Kiev due to proximity to Russia
President said that this s not needed at this moment
Read more
West is losing right to free speech — US journalist
American author and journalist Matt Taibbi said that this is an incredibly serious moment in U.S. and European history
Read more
Situation along entire frontline ‘difficult,’ says Ukrainian commander-in-chief
The most intense fight takes place on the Pokrovsk direction
Read more
Russian delegation discusses developing economic cooperation with DPRK in Pyongyang
The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere, KCNA reported
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine tests its own ballistic missile
It is noted that the Palianytsia can reach targets at a distance of up to 600 kilometers
Read more
Fuel depot catches fire after drone attack in Russia’s Rostov Region
Governor Vasily Golubev said that there was no risk of the fire spreading to residential building
Read more
Journalist Hersh says US won’t achieve Russia’s defeat in Ukraine
Earlier, Hersh wrote about the "paradox" of the current US administration's foreign policy, which is funneling money to Kiev, even though Ukraine is obviously not going to prevail, while at the same time refusing to engage in talks that could end the conflict
Read more
Ukrainian troops leave some positions near Krasnoarmeisk in DPR
Several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, the defense circles said
Read more
Collective West aims at destabilizing political situation in Russian regions, says Shoigu
"This is how our enemies are trying to destabilize the society and the political situation across the Russian regions," he stated
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Indian PM Modi tells Putin about his readiness to help with Ukrainian conflict settlement
The telephone conversation between the leaders of Russia and India came shortly after Modi paid an official visit to Kiev on August 23
Read more
Poland no longer capable of supplying Ukraine with weapons — top defense official
"The Polish government, ours and that of our predecessors, delivered weapons worth billions of dollars to Ukraine," Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said
Read more
Shipborne Pantsyr missile system to protect latest Amur corvette from enemy UAVs
The shipborne Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun system is capable of effectively repelling multiple air strikes from different directions
Read more
North Korean leader oversees test-firing of upgraded rocket launcher system
Earlier, state media KCNA said these upgraded rocket launcher systems will come into service with the Korean People’s Army later this year
Read more
Kiev’s fault in attacks on Kursk NPP evident, IAEA saw consequences — Kremlin
"For understandable reasons, the IAEA says it is not authorized to name the perpetrator of the attacks, but in this case, it is so obvious that there is no question about it," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Many countries may skip another conference on Ukraine if Russia is absent — Zelensky
A conference on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland on June 15 and 16 at Ukraine’s initiative
Read more
Durov detained in France over his refusal to 'censor truth,' Tucker Carlson believes
"Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world," the journalist said
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Kiev for demanding withdrawal of Belarusian troops from border
Maria Zakharova stressed that Minsk had drawn "the right conclusions from Ukrainian Banderites’ attack on Russia’s Kursk Region"
Read more
Kursk NPP operating in 'very close to normal' mode — Grossi
Earlier, the IAEA chief called the risk of damage to the plant due to the Ukrainian actions very serious
Read more
Russian diplomat blames West for sponsoring terrorism
According to Maria Zakharova, Kiev’s Western handlers "obsessively keep pushing their Kiev puppets to continue the Ukrainian army’s insane and suicidal escapade in the Kursk Region"
Read more
Ukrainian troops unable to maintain defense near Dimitrov — law enforcement
According to the source, the Ukrainian battlegroup in this area has significantly decreased in recent weeks
Read more
Moscow-Paris relations hit new low amid French stance on freedom of speech
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also mentioned "freedom to disseminate information"
Read more
More US voters expect Harris to beat Trump in presidential election — survey
The opinion poll was held August 22-26 among approximately 1,700 US citizens with the margin of error of 2.7 percentage points
Read more
Grossi’s words on unacceptability of attacks on NPPs a signal for Ukraine — envoy
On August 27, Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk NPP
Read more
Infrastructure suffers damage in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region
Administration head Sergey Lysak added that a fire had broken out in the region
Read more
EU interested in continued supplies of Russian gas via Ukraine — experts
Alexey Grivach noted that the countries that are the most dependent on Russian gas are Austria, Slovakia, Italy and the Czech Republic
Read more
Russia in touch with China over idea of no-first-use agreement — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov recalled that the "Chinese colleagues first put forward a proposal for concluding such an agreement back in 1994"
Read more
Charges of plotting attack for Ukraine brought against ex-official from Russia’s Belgorod
Investigators say the money was meant to sponsor unidentified members of a criminal ring plotting a terrorist act
Read more
Russian forces destroy about 30 Azov militants planning assault on Makeyevka in LPR
The Ukrainian militants who had survived realized that the idea held no prospects and returned to their positions, military expert Andrey Marochko reported
Read more
Ukrainian troops failed to achieve its goals in Kursk Region, unable to advance — envoy
Andrey Kelin named the capture of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant or of a "substantial swath of land" west of Ukraine
Read more
Russia has alternative routes for supplying gas to European countries — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "there are plans to create a hub in Turkey, this work is in progress"
Read more
Russia’s drone production should increase fivefold by 2030 — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin explained that the new national projects pay special attention to achieving technological leadership
Read more
Belarusian president slams proposals to turn away from Russia, side with Ukraine
Alexander Lukashenko said he would like the Belarusian people to understand the situation they lived in
Read more
Lavrov slams as blackmail Kiev's demands for letting it use Storm Shadow against Russia
The Russian top diplomat warned that the West was playing with fire whenever it started discussions on this topic
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberate two settlements in Kursk Region
Two infantry combat vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, and three motor vehicles were also destroyed today in total, Deputy Head of the Main Military Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Read more
Presidential aide raises alarm over West's increased naval activity near Russian borders
Nikolay Patrushev noted that the West has unleashed a campaign "to discredit Russia’s maritime activity, especially at high latitudes," while the environmental agenda is being used as an instrument of pressure to promote its own interests
Read more
Su-27 jets did not chase away B-52 over Baltic Sea — US Air Force
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said two Sukhoi-27 fighters made a B-52 bomber turn away from the Russian border over the Baltic Sea
Read more
French, UAE intel agencies hacked Telegram CEO’s phone in 2017 — newspaper
According to the paper, there is no indication that the hacking of Durov’s phone "played a role in his detention" in France on August 24
Read more
Russia’s strike at Ukrainian army depot destroys 30 tons of fuel, three soldiers in DPR
Russian forces found out that Ukrainian troops had set up a materiel, fuel and lubricants depot on the premises of a woodworking plant, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia's nuclear doctrine is now being specified — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled the position of the American side which thinks that Europe will be the first to suffer, should a new world war break out
Read more
Russia’s National Guard neutralizes cluster munition near Kursk nuke plant
"On site, the servicemen discovered a rocket piece filled with 180 unexploded strike elements," the statement reads
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen surrender: situation in Kursk Region
In total, Kiev has lost up to 7,000 personnel since fighting started in the region
Read more
Zelensky announces Ukraine will halt gas transit agreement with Russia's Gazprom
That said, after the contract expires Ukraine will make a decision about the transit of Russian gas through its territory to Europe jointly with the EU, the president noted
Read more
No preconditions for peace talks on Ukraine, says Kremlin spokesman
"The Indian side consequently occupies the position of a supporter of peace, peaceful settlement by political and diplomatic means," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Two homes burn down after drone attacks village in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties
Read more
Government officials should steer clear of messenger apps for official purposes — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Russian Presidential Administration abides by this policy
Read more
Russia expects IAEA to clearly assess situation after chief’s visit to Kursk NPP
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the only goal is to ensure security and prevent a disaster scenario, "which is where the Kiev regime is pushing everyone"
Read more
Kiev would consider Russia’s peace proposals if it was committed to ending conflict — MFA
"Recent events have once again underscored the true Nazi nature of the current authorities in Kiev, as well as those who back them," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukrainian forces trying to break through into Russia’s Belgorod Region — authorities
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, Russian servicemen are carrying out routine work
Read more
Ukraine’s commander-in-chief says attack on Kursk failed to distract Russian forces
A few hours earlier, Verkhovna Rada member Aleksey Goncharenko (blacklisted as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) said that the situation for the Ukrainian army near Krasnoarmeisk was close to disaster
Read more
Russian army good in winter fighting — Trump
Ex-US President and Republican Party nominee for the presidential election Donald Trump said that Russia is not easy to beat, and they're a massive military
Read more
Russian defense ministry calls on Pentagon, British navy command to be guided by reason
On Wednesday, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Venezuela de facto joining BRICS, accession a formality, foreign minister says
Yvan Gil Pinto noted that Caracas had won the support of all members
Read more
Response for US involvement in Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region to be harsher — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "practical consequences of what is not an accusation but an obvious fact are observed"
Read more
Documentaries for 120th anniversary of TASS to go on TV soon — director general
Also, two TV broadcasters have approached TASS with proposals to create a fantasy film and a historical movie dedicated to the news agency
Read more
Joint Russian-Mongolian exercise wraps up in Mongolia — Russia’s top brass
Acting commander of Russia’s Eastern Military District Lieutenant General Mikhail Nosulev and Major General Sunreviin Ganbyamba, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mongolia, took part in the ceremony
Read more
West intensifies attempts to sow discord in Russian society — Security Council chief
According to Shoigu, the West is seeking to preserve its global dominance and is imposing its rules on other countries by organizing color revolutions and encouraging terrorist groups
Read more
Macron invited Telegram CEO to move company to Paris — newspaper
Pavel Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris on August 24
Read more
Paris Paralympics involving Russian athletes to open in Paris
The event to run through September 8 will enable 88 Russian Paralympic athletes to compete under a neutral flag
Read more
Ukrainian troops leaving positions in Krasnoarmeysk area without fight — lawmaker
Maryana Bezuglaya stressed that "the fragmentation of the front is increasing" and that the rotations taking place "lead to breaches and deaths"
Read more
Falling drone causes evacuation of two localities in Russia’s Voronezh Region — governor
Alexander Gusev said that Russian air defense forces jammed and destroyed a fixed-wing UAV in the Rossosh municipality
Read more
Russian forces cut off two key Ukrainian supply routes in Ugledar area
According to security officials, when moving along unpaved roads, enemy troops will now face minefields, which will complicate the situation for them
Read more
Press review: Russia hits Ukrainian infrastructure and Dems look to ride Harris momentum
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 27th
Read more
New electronic warfare systems aboard F-16s won’t help Kiev repel Russian strikes — report
According to the news website, the 68th Electronic Warfare Squadron was tasked with reprogramming the electronic warfare system aboard F-16s
Read more
Belarus President Lukashenko says has nothing against detention of Durov in France
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier told him about details of his previous conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, when they discussed human rights situation both in Minsk and Paris, where protests staged by yellow vests were in full swing in France
Read more
Sudan dam collapse destroys 20 villages, UN reports
Lots of people are missing
Read more
Russian researcher sees little potential for Ukraine to build mid-range ballistic missile
Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asserted that Kiev had allegedly tested "the first Ukrainian ballistic missile"
Read more
Ukraine on brink of destruction thanks to Zelensky — opposition leader
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, when the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Kursk Region, Zelensky "sealed the fate of the Ukrainian statehood once and for all," drastically reducing the possibility of peace talks and keeping the country alive, "even though with territorial losses, but without being divided or absorbed by other states"
Read more
Communication systems down in Netherlands — TV
According to the report, the cause for the failure has not been identified yet
Read more
Belarus goes through hard times, needs to face towards East, says Lukashenko
"There has never been such complexity around Belarus as there is now," the Belarusian leader stressed
Read more
Kiev wants to show plan for ending conflict to Biden, Harris, Trump in fall
Vladimir Zelensky earlier said he did not want the conflict to drag on, so he would come up with a plan by the end of the year to end it
Read more
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
Read more
Russian forces liberate Kamyshevka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Press review: IAEA chief pays visit to Kursk NPP and Kiev looks to get offensive
Read more
Trump faces new US indictment in election interference case
The updated indictment features the same charges accusing the Republican presidential hopeful of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 vote
Read more
Russian forces gain control of commanding height in Sudzha district
Russian servicemen have already repelled six attacks by the enemy, who tried to attack in small groups
Read more
Russia to succeed in special operation contrary to Kiev's 'victory plans' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow is aware of the "essence" of the Kiev regime
Read more
Ukraine’s military suffers heavy casualties in Kursk area over past day — commander
"The frontline has not undergone any significant changes and yesterday our adjacent units liberated and mopped up two communities," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Russia delivers overnight precision strike at Ukrainian military airfields
Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the community of Orlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day
Read more
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Read more