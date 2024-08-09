Twelve people in serious condition after shelling attacks on Russia’s Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Fifty-five people injured in the Ukrainian military’s shelling of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region remain hospitalized and 12 of them are in serious condition, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters.

"Fifty-five people who suffered injuries in Ukrainian nationalists’ shelling attacks on the Kursk Region remain hospitalized. Eight children are among those injured; 12 patients are in serious condition. Twenty people, including two kids, received outpatient care," he said.

Murashko added that reinforced medical teams continued working in the region. The Health Ministry’s Federal Disaster Medicine Center is coordinating the delivery of medical aid. "Those injured are getting the necessary medical treatment," the minister stressed.

On August 6, the Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed at least five civilians and left over 60 injured. Local residents are being evacuated to other Russian regions, including Moscow.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the forces of Battlegroup North and the Federal Security Service (FSB) have foiled the Ukrainian army’s breakthrough attempts in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts. Since the start of military operations in the Kursk area, Kiev has lost up to 945 troops and 102 pieces of equipment, including 12 tanks and 17 armored personnel carriers.