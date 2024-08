MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian forces have eliminated a Ukrainian Kozak armored combat vehicle with a Lancet in the borderline area of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The agency also released footage of the strike.

"Objective control footage shows the elimination of a Ukrainian Kozak armored combat vehicle by a serviceman operating a Lancet loitering munition near the area of concentration of the enemy’s combat hardware," the ministry said.