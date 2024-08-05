Nearly 90 Russian residents injured, four killed in Ukrainian shelling last week — envoy

MOSCOW, August 5./TASS/. More than 80 Russian civilians were injured and four were killed as a result of Ukrainian shelling last week, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"According to our information, 93 civilians were affected in the past week. <...> That is, as of today, 89 people were injured, including five minors. And, to our deepest regret, four people have died this week. These are people who suffered from direct attacks by Ukrainian militants," he said on the air of Sputnik Radio.

Miroshnik pointed out that more than "2,000 attacks" on civilian infrastructure along the line of engagement were recorded during the mentioned period: on average, "more than 300 attacks per day." According to him, last week the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Belgorod Region were most often subjected to Ukrainian shelling. "This week we note an increase in the number of attacks with long-range weapons. Now the most often used are long-range air-to-ground weapons, that is, such as ATACMS, such as Storm Shadow," the envoy said.