Russian troops take out two Leopard tanks near Kharkov

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Troops from Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed two Leopard tanks in the Kharkov Region using a Lancet loitering munition and a Krasnopol smart artillery projectile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported as it released a video of the strike.

"In the course of reconnaissance operations in two areas of the Kharkov Region, troops from recon units tracked moving Leopard tanks and the camouflaged firing position of Ukrainian crews manning them who had opened fire on Russian units," the ministry said. Upon thorough analysis of the received recon data, a decision was made to target the enemy tanks with high-precision weapons, the ministry continued.

The released video shows two Ukrainian Leopard tanks being wiped out in a coordinated strike conducted by the operator of a Lancet loitering munition and a crew manning a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, which fired a Kransopol high-precision artillery projectile, the ministry concluded.