Customs duties ratcheted up on flowers, alcoholic drinks from unfriendly countries

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Russian government approved higher import duties for imports of flowers and alcohol from unfriendly countries.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the decree. The duty of 20% of the customs value is introduced for cut flowers and flower buds for making bunches of flowers or decorative purposes. The duty of 20% but at least three euro per 100% alcohol will cover vermouth, alcoholic tinctures, whiskey, rum, gin, vodka, liqueurs and ethyl alcohol.

The duty on wines will be increased to 25% but at least 2 dollars per liter. Rates will be in effect until December 31, 2024 inclusive.