Tokyo on path of eroding its nuclear-free status, Moscow to respond appropriately

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Japan has embarked on a path of eroding its non-nuclear status and the Russian side is taking appropriate measures to respond to potential threats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"Of special concern are Japan’s plans to ‘erode’ it national non-nuclear status, either through joining the so-called joint missions with the United States, conducting multilateral drills involving allied strategic aircraft certified to carry out nuclear missions or by means of discussing plans for the deployment of American intermediate-range missiles on the Japanese islands," he said.

He warned Tokyo that Moscow will respond to any potential threats on Russia’s Far Eastern borders by taking measures to strengthen its combat capacities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s course toward his country’s remilitarization is fraught with serious threats to Asia-Pacific security and runs counter to the UN Charter, in particular, Article 107.