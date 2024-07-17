Russia, China to continue working on Eurasian security system — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. Russia and China continue to exert efforts on establishment of Eurasian security, and doors remain open for Western countries as well, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference after the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

"We, together with [People’s] Republic of China and our other partners within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in contact with the ASEAN, with the Gulf Cooperation Council, advocate the establishment of a security model that would be Eurasian, that would be based on equality, on indivisibility of security and on total mutual consideration. On balance of these interests," Lavrov said.

He added that this future model will take a lot of time to properly gain shape.

"President [Putin] announced [this model] one month ago, when he spoke at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; he particularly underscored that this initiative implies that the European security system will be open for all countries and organizations of the Eurasian continent, including those located in the western part of Eurasia, if and when these countries realize that NATO-centric bloc lead them in a wrong direction," Lavrov said.