Russia not to chase anybody, but ready to hold talks when West wises up — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Russia will run after nobody, but is willing to engage in dialogue when the West comes to its senses and abandons its superiority mania, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in the United Nations after taking part in its Security Council meetings as chairman.

"If and when our counterparts [in the West] wise up and get over this superiority mania, their own grandeur and their own impunity, we will sit down to talk and to listen to what they have to tell us. However, it is not in our traditions to chase after and coax them," the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov referred to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto’s speech at the United Nations, which mostly focused on "how virtually the rest of the European Union is embarking on sabotage and boycott of the events of the Hungarian chairmanship" for the fact that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had travelled to Moscow and Beijing and calls for peace.

"It is astonishing. The European Union, which was created to ensure the well-being and stability of all its members, has now evolved into a NATO appendage. And [now the EU] is no less aggressively and, perhaps, sometimes even more aggressively demanding to inflict a defeat on Russia. What kind of strategic or any other dialogue could there be?" Lavrov concluded.