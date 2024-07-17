Funds for US security spent on Ukraine, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The funds that could have been spent on the security of the United States are being channeled to Ukraine to continue the armed conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.

"The money that should have been spent on strengthening security, not even boosting it, just maintaining security in the US, it all went to Ukraine. <...> This has already surpassed hundreds of billions of dollars - cash, loans, arms spent on this bloodbath, not on Ukraine’s proverbial defense. What kind of defense is that?" Zakharova noted. "This money, actually, could have been spent on apparent, obvious needs, judging from events in the US. But instead of this, it is used for carnage. And this question on a grand scale is being faced by the entire country, by the entire United States of America. And it’s no laughing matter: where is the money? And why is it being spent uncontrollably?" the diplomat said.

According to the diplomat, everyone realizes that "Ukraine will never return any loans."

On July 13, an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump took place at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, but he is in stable condition. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed and two were wounded. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.