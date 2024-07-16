Police find person suspected of causing major fire in Crimea

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Police tracked down the person who is suspected of causing a major wildlife fire in the Koktebel area of Crimea, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

"My colleagues in Crimea identified the person who allegedly caused a major fire," she wrote on Telegram.

She said the 50-year-old man was busy with some construction work in one of the households, using a disc cutter, when the tool sent off sparks into dry grass.

"The man tried to extinguish the flames on his own, but didn’t succeed. The fire began to spread rapidly to a protected natural reserve," the spokeswoman said.