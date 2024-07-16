NATO’s war on Russia not enough for it — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. The war NATO has unleashed on Russia by the hands of the illegal Kiev regime seems to be not enough for it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The war the North Atlantic Alliance has unleashed against Russia by the hands of the illegal authorities in Kiev is not enough for it, the entire OSCE space is not enough for it," Lavrov, who is currently the president of the UN Security Council, said during ministerial debates. "Having demolished the fundamental arms control agreements, the United States keeps on fanning confrontation."

The top Russian diplomat recalled that at the recent summit in Washington the NATO leaders "reiterated their claims for the leading role not only in the Euro-Atlantic region, and also in Asia Pacific."

"They declared that NATO allegedly continues to be guided by the task of defending the territories of its member countries and for these ends the alliance’s dominance is to be extended throughout the entire Eurasian continent and adjacent waters. NATO’s military infrastructure is moving to the Pacific region with an obvious goal of undermining the ASEAN-centric architecture, which have been built for decades on the principles of equality, due account of each other’s interests, and consensus," he stressed.