Kremlin unaware of specifics of Orban’s letter to EU leaders — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin is aware of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's general stance on Ukraine, but it does not know the specifics of his letter to the European Union leaders, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier it was reported that Orban had sent proposals to his EU counterparts on ways to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

"Certainly, during contacts in Moscow, Mr. Orban outlined the main parameters of his position, but of course we do not know what the internal correspondence within the EU is about," Peskov said. That is why, there may be certain nuances of which Moscow is unaware of, he went on to say.

"But we know what the general approach of Mr. Orban is," he stressed.

On July 1, Hungary assumed the rotating half-a-year presidency of the Council of the European Union. The proposals on the Ukrainian settlement were put together following the trips of the Hungarian prime minister, who visited Ukraine, Russia, China and the US between July 2 and 11. Budapest said that Orban’s plan "is now on the table of every prime minister of the European Union".