MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected at the necessary level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitriy Peskov told the Shot publication.

Thus, Peskov commented on the words of Kirill Budanov, chief of the Ukrainian military intelligence service (who is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), about assassination attempts on the Russian leader.

"All threats from the Kiev regime are evident. Therefore, the president’s security is ensured at the proper level," Peskov emphasized.