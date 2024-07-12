Russia highly appreciates Armenian envoys' work in Moscow — MFA

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia is satisfied with the work of Armenian Ambassador to Moscow Vagharshak Harutyunyan, as well as the activities of Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"To quote Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Moscow is satisfied with the work of Armenia's current ambassador to Russia, Vagharshak Harutyunyan. His activity as the head of the diplomatic mission fully meets the objectives of strengthening bilateral relations," the diplomat noted.

"As for the Russian ambassador in Yerevan, Sergey Pavlovich Kopyrkin continues his work. It is the business of the country's leadership to evaluate the work of ambassadors, but I will allow myself to say that the quality of his work is not in doubt," Zakharova added.

Earlier, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said that Russia will soon see a new ambassador from his country.

According to a TASS correspondent, member of parliament from the pro-government Civil Contract faction Gurgen Arsenyan will become Armenia's new ambassador to Russia.