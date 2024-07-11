Plans to deploy US missiles in Germany aimed at saving Biden’s reputation — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The announcement of plans to deploy US intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Germany was aimed at saving US President Joe Biden’s reputation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Washington is taking a series of measures to save the liberal Democratic candidate after his debate failure, when the entire country was horrified and started asking how the US information policy could have made it impossible for the government and the public to get a real idea of Biden’s physical condition," she said.

"All this is being done to somehow distract the public from the issue that is now facing the United States of America," the diplomat added.

According to Zakharova, this is why drastic steps are being taken, domestic and foreign policy statements are being made and the situation around Ukraine is being hyped up.

Washington and Berlin said earlier in a joint statement that the US would begin deployments of long-range fires capabilities in Germany in 2026, "which have significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe."